Marfrig offers job vacancies in the interior of São Paulo

In search of new talents to compose its team, Marfrig, one of the largest animal protein companies in the world, offers job openings in the countryside of São Paulo. There are several jobs to work at the company’s manufacturing unit in the city of Promissão, near Ribeirão Preto.

There are opportunities for the positions of senior BI analyst, systems analyst (full and senior), operational assistant, deboning and trimmer. Requirements vary depending on the desired role, but there are options for people with primary school education.

In addition to the positions available at the Promissão unit, the company offers jobs in Bataguassu (MS), São Paulo (SP), Várzea Grande (MT), São Gabriel (RS), Mineiros (GO) and Bagé (RS). In this case, the vacancies are for the positions of Machine Room Operator, Monitoring Assistant, Junior Credit and Collection Analyst, Junior Auditor, Full Buyer (restaurant), Forklift Operator, Operational Assistant, Industrial Coordinator, Operational Assistant, Magarefe , Operational Supervisor – Dispatch, Corporate Human Resources Analyst, Senior Buyer, Work Safety Technician, Backhoe Operator, Junior Buyer, Compliance Analyst.

The company offers its employees a salary compatible with the market and a series of benefits, such as a health plan, dental plan, free transportation, an on-site cafeteria, food stamps and life insurance.

how to apply

Interested parties may apply through Marfrig’s website: https://trabalheconosco.vagas.com.br/marfrig.

Enrollments can also be made directly at the unit, which is located on Via de Acesso Dr. Shuhei Uetsuka, Km 02, Promissão/SP. It is necessary to bring personal documents and a pen. Interested applicants must submit their CV from Monday to Friday.