Marfrig offers job vacancies in the interior of São Paulo

Yadunandan Singh 14 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Marfrig offers job vacancies in the interior of São Paulo 0 Views

In search of new talents to compose its team, Marfrig, one of the largest animal protein companies in the world, offers job openings in the countryside of São Paulo. There are several jobs to work at the company’s manufacturing unit in the city of Promissão, near Ribeirão Preto.

There are opportunities for the positions of senior BI analyst, systems analyst (full and senior), operational assistant, deboning and trimmer. Requirements vary depending on the desired role, but there are options for people with primary school education.

In addition to the positions available at the Promissão unit, the company offers jobs in Bataguassu (MS), São Paulo (SP), Várzea Grande (MT), São Gabriel (RS), Mineiros (GO) and Bagé (RS). In this case, the vacancies are for the positions of Machine Room Operator, Monitoring Assistant, Junior Credit and Collection Analyst, Junior Auditor, Full Buyer (restaurant), Forklift Operator, Operational Assistant, Industrial Coordinator, Operational Assistant, Magarefe , Operational Supervisor – Dispatch, Corporate Human Resources Analyst, Senior Buyer, Work Safety Technician, Backhoe Operator, Junior Buyer, Compliance Analyst.

The company offers its employees a salary compatible with the market and a series of benefits, such as a health plan, dental plan, free transportation, an on-site cafeteria, food stamps and life insurance.

how to apply

Interested parties may apply through Marfrig’s website: https://trabalheconosco.vagas.com.br/marfrig.

Enrollments can also be made directly at the unit, which is located on Via de Acesso Dr. Shuhei Uetsuka, Km 02, Promissão/SP. It is necessary to bring personal documents and a pen. Interested applicants must submit their CV from Monday to Friday.

See what success is on the Internet:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Twitter will have paid almost 7 million euros to the whistleblower

O Twitter reportedly paid $7 million to its former security officer, Peiter Zatko, in a …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved