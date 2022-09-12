Maria Rita’s show at Rock in Rio becomes a pro-Lula rally

This Sunday, during Maria Rita’s concert at Rock in Rio, a large part of the public began to chant in support of presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The singer was dressed in red, in a possible reference to the PT’s colors. During her presentation, the artist placed the word “Democracy” on the big screen. It was precisely at that moment that most of Lula’s supporters began to shout: “Hey, hey, hey, hey, Lula, Lula.”

The videos generated a lot of repercussion on the internet. See the snippet of the moment below:

And today Lula happened there at Maria Rita’s show at Rock in Rio. The singer dressed in red, put up a screen written “democracy” and the audience went wild with Lula there! pic.twitter.com/orI1X04Ph4 — Free Journalists (@J_LIVRES) September 10, 2022

Many people showed support for the PT candidate in the comments. The ApolloOnze profile, for example, talked about taking power away from the fascists this year, in reference to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The time has come to sweep the Fascists out of the Americas…… — TORPEDO (@ApolloOnze) September 10, 2022

Earlier, on the Sunset stage, during the Gilsons show – a band formed by Gilberto Gil’s family members – the audience also cursed the president and shouted in support of Lula. In addition to the traditional PT supporters’ cry of “Olê, olê, olê, olá, Lula, Lula”, “hey bolsonaro, vai ta na c*” were also heard. The band sang along.

