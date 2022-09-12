Marina Silva cites ‘evil seed of Bolsonarism’ and announces support for Lula’s candidacy for the presidency | Elections 2022

Former senator and former minister Marina Silva announced this Monday (12) support for PT Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the Presidency of the Republic.

The support of Marina, who was already a member of the PT and was Minister of the Environment in Lula’s first stint in the presidency, took place during a meeting in São Paulo.

Marina left the PT in 2009 and was a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 2010, for the PV, facing Dilma Rousseff, PT candidate. She applied for the same position by PSB, in 2014, and by Rede, in 2018.

This second meeting, therefore, marks a rapprochement between Lula and Marina. In her speech, the former senator justified her support for PT by pointing out the need for union to combat what she called the ‘evil seed of Bolsonarism’ which, she said, threatens Brazilian democracy.

“I understand that, at this crucial moment in our history, whoever brings together the greatest and best conditions to defeat Bolsonaro and the evil seed of Bolsonarism that is being implemented in the heart of our society, attacking Brazilian brothers, taking the lives of people for thinking differently, is your candidacy”, said Marina next to Lula.

“In the name of what is above us, and looking from the bottom up to see what is above us, is that I express my support, independently, to the candidate, former president and future president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva”, he added.

Marina’s party, Rede Sustentabilidade, announced support for Lula at the end of April. At the time, however, party leaders said that the decision represented the “majority” of the party and that members who disagreed could support other candidates.

Marina did not participate in the announcement of the Network’s support for Lula, in April. This Monday, she called support for the PT party a “political and programmatic reunion” and said that she never stopped being personally close to Lula.

Lula, in a speech, stated that Marina’s support for his candidacy comes at a time of political violence and when “democracy is slipping through our fingers.”

He cited the cases of two PT members who were murdered by Bolsonaristas, in Paraná and Mato Grosso. He also cited the highly publicized video in which a Bolsonaro supporter says he would no longer donate food baskets to a woman who declares her vote for Lula.

“The moment we are living requires much more understanding from all people who make politics because democracy is at risk in this country”, said the PT.

“You have now seen a PT comrade murdered on his birthday. You have now seen a comrade almost beheaded by another, in the city of Confresa, in Mato Grosso. And you have seen the grotesque, shameful, humiliating scene of the behavior of a reactionary bolsonarista delivering a basic basket to a companion who needed food and had the patience to ask who she was going to vote for”, said Lula.

In return for the support, Marina asked that her proposals in the environmental area be included in the PT government program.

At this Monday’s meeting, she said that the environmental agenda was “destroyed” during the Bolsonaro government and that support for Lula also occurs in the expectation of a resumption of public policies in this sector in a possible new PT government.

The former senator was also asked about criticism of the PT after leaving the party. She said that criticism will always exist, but that at this moment “something that is more important unites us”.

“Who wants a socially just country? We all want. Who wants an economically prosperous country? We all want. Who wants a culturally diverse country? We all want. Who wants a politically democratic country? We all want. Who wants an environmentally sustainable country? We all want. It is on this common basis that we are committed here”, said Marina.

Lula stated that “the environmental issue will be taken very seriously” in a possible new term of office and that Marina’s proposals for the sector will be included in the PT’s program. He said that, if elected, “all ministers will have an obligation on the climate issue”

“Things like mining will not happen. We will block deforestation. We will take care of our borders to fight drug trafficking. Obviously this cannot happen in 24 hours because it has to be structured”, said Lula.