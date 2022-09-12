Marina Silva closes support for Lula in meeting after breakup

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met today with his former minister and candidate for federal deputy for SP Marina Silva (Rede) and managed to secure her support for his candidacy for the presidency — this is the first formal meeting among them in the campaign. The two announced an interview together tomorrow, when they should officially announce Marina’s support for Lula.

“Today, at my invitation, after many years, I met Marina Silva again. We remember our history, since when we met. We talked for two hours and she presented me with proposals for a more sustainable, fairer Brazil that will once again protect the world. environment”, said Lula.

Marina was reluctant to reconnect with the PT, but tomorrow she should announce her commitment to Lula’s campaign. With the formalization of the agreement with Lula, the expectation of the Network —the party founded by Marina— is to increase the number of parliamentarians in Congress with “vote handles”.

Nationally, the integration of the Network into the coalition around Lula was an initiative of Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede), one of the coordinators of the PT campaign.

Marina is also interested in adopting a sustainable development policy in the country, which is included in the PT plan, with proposals for zero tolerance for mining, reformulation of business in the forest, incentives for more compatible industries, such as pharmaceuticals or commerce, and the creation of the so-called “green credit”—tax incentives for companies that comply with established environmental rules.

The PT also honored Rede and PSOL with the formation of environmental and sustainable development policy in Lula’s government plan, which adds to the candidate’s desire to repair environmental damage during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Marina’s break with PT

Marina took over the Ministry of the Environment in 2003, during Lula’s first term, and remained in the position until 2008, when she left and claimed that the issues in her portfolio were not a priority in the PT government. She then took a seat in the Senate and, in 2010, began to run for president.

The former minister definitely split with the PT during the 2014 electoral dispute after the onslaught of Dilma Rousseff’s (PT) campaign advertisements against her. Outside the second round, she supported Aécio Neves (PSDB) and cut ties with the government once and for all.

Years after the removal, Lula’s party had been trying to get closer to the candidate for deputy and, for this year’s elections, she was quoted as deputy governor on the ticket with former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) for the government of SP. . She ended up not accepting it and running for the Chamber with the intention of pulling votes for the Network.