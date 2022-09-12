Marquise collapses in Aliança, in the Zona da Mata of Pernambuco, causing 3 deaths and dozens of injuries

THE fall of one marquee in the center of Alliance, in the Zona da Mata Norte of Pernambuco, hit several people on Sunday night (11). According to the City Hall, at least three people died and it is already counted dozens of wounded that were taken to Mixed Unit Belarmino Luís Pessoa de Melo, in the city itself.





The accident happened during the during the parade of commemoration of 94 years of political emancipation of the city. According to the press office of the City Hall, the marquee is of a store which is located on the path of the celebration. In front of the trade, several people were following the parade when the facade gave way at the end of the event, when the last marching band approached the stage.









The names of the victims have not yet been released. Until 23:00 this Sunday, the bodies of the people who died at the scene had not yet been taken by the Institute of Legal Medicine. The state of health of the injured is still unknown.





Searched for by the Pernambuco leafthe prefecture stated that it is still not possible to confirm the total number of deaths and injuries.





The Alliance Health teams are focusing care on the injured and monitoring the cases that arrive at the Mixed Unit of the municipality. The assistance has already started on site with teams from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) in the city.





Canceled festivities and mourning in the city

Due to the accident, the Municipality of Aliança in a social network decreed official mourning three days in the city. “We wish strength to the families of the bereaved families and we will join in the prayers for the feeling of loss to be assuaged,” the post said.





Due to the fatality that occurred a few minutes ago in our city, the municipal government CANCELED the festivities that were scheduled for the course of the week, out of respect for the victim and his family members. Posted by Aliança Prefecture on Sunday, September 11, 2022





Municipal management also through social network canceled the other events celebration of 94 years of political emancipation. The celebrations began last Saturday (10) and would go until September 17. “The municipal government canceled the festivities that were scheduled for the course of the week out of respect for the victims and their families,” the City Hall said.









See too

Pernambuco

City Hall counts five dead and 10 injured after fall of marquee in Aliança, Mata Norte

Health

Woman suffers from toothache and discovers brain tumor