Megan Thee Stallion arrives as a samba artist and performs a show with picky production, below its good potential | Rock in Rio 2022

Megan Thee Stallion has enough talent for Palco Mundo and other big spaces in pop music. But the show of poor production and rolled up this Sunday (11) at Rock in Rio 2022 was well below her potential.

With no band, just a DJ (something common in rap) and a maximum of six dancers on stage, she even seemed to have enough breath to get by. But a 15-minute summons of fans to take the stage, dance, and line up for selfies in the middle of the show was the limit of the pick.

There are many artists who exaggerate the allegories and props in addition to the music at Rock in Rio. But you also don’t need to put on a show with a nightclub structure, in which the maximum whimsy was a green and yellow outfit for the godmother of the drums. There was no other way: the public was dispersed.

The audience at Palco Mundo was much emptier than usual when she started to sing. It was the Ludmilla effect: the Brazilian’s show was so full on the Sunset Stage that people were still arriving to see the American.

Until there was a movement towards the show, which was growing along with Megan’s desire to cause, as is her custom: she entered dressed as a samba singer, singing “Realer”. Part of the props were removed and she was even more free to dance and show her strength in trap and pop.

Megan Thee Stallion surprises and dances with fans on stage

It was her debut at Rock in Rio and in Brazil. The 27-year-old singer already has megahits like “Savage” and “WAP”. Even so, the audience was between cold and lukewarm.

The Rock in Rio soundboard is a big roulette wheel. Megan Thee Stallion’s surprise is that the voice started ok, but the base at the beginning was without pressure in the bass, fatal mistake for the explosive mix of rap with pop verses she makes.

Good thing throughout the show the sound problem was well adjusted. When she started to shake her body and throat with the same ease in “Body” it looked like the show was going to pick up.

But the chance of a good debut was buried with the inexplicable 15-minute break (in a 1h10 show) for fans to get up and dance on stage. At least one crowd really enjoyed it: the one up there, dancing and taking pictures with her.