Mel Maia flaunts a PP waist in a tiny top and shorts: “Beat of beauty”

Gorgeous, Mel Maia poses by the pool with a minimal look and an enviable waist; check out

The actress Mayan honey bet on a fresh look for the night of this Sunday (11).

Relaxing by the pool, the 18-year-old famous appeared in a short silver top and equally tiny denim shorts, revealing her flat stomach and pestle waist.

“Brillant“, she wrote in the caption, in English. Far from the hustle in the city where she lives, she is enjoying a trip in Porto de Galinhas, Pernambuco.

Followers wasted no time and quickly started praising the beauty in the comments. “beauty beating“, wrote one. Another blurted out: “So perfect“. A third extolled: “Looks like a princess“. Check out:

ALWAYS PRETTY

Mayan honey had already enchanted the followers this Thursday (8) by sharing some more hot records on his Instagram.

She appeared in a romantic bikini in shades of white and orange and showed off her dry body on the web. In her Stories, she filmed herself singing, laughing and dancing alongside a friend as they enjoyed the cool water. Mayan honey he insisted on showing off his negative belly, the indiscreet tattoos and the very youthful accessories.