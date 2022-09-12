Mendonça votes against suspension of the nursing floor

Minister differs from the 5 ministers who spoke out in favor of the decision to suspend the base salary of R$ 4,750 to the sector

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) André Mendonça voted to maintain the minimum wage for nursing this Sunday (11.Sep.2022). Here is the full text (161 KB) of the decision.

Mendonça differs from all 5 ministers who have already positioned themselves on the case, including the rapporteur, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso. The magistrate suspended, on September 4, the salary floor for nurses of R$ 4,750 sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on August 4.

In an injunction (here is the full text – KB), which responds to the action brought by the CNSaúde (National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services), Barroso gave a period of 60 days for the federal government, states, the Federal District and entities of the sector explain financial impacts, possible risks to employability and drop in the quality of service provided with the Legislation.

The rapporteur was accompanied by ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Tofolli and Cármen Lúcia. Now, the votes of Gilmar Mendes, Edson Fachin, Luiz Fux, Nunes Marques and Rosa Weber are missing, who will assume the presidency of the Supreme Court this Monday (12.set).

In his vote, Mendonça cites precedents by Gilmar Mendes to consider the “political desirability of suspending effectiveness” of the law or normative act. The minister appointed by Bolsonaro also points to the vote by the Supreme Court that considered the 2008 law on the national basic education floor to be constitutional. The current process is an ADI (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality).

ABOUT THE CASE

Barroso met with the president of the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSDB-MG), on September 6, when the joint note was released agreeing on the need to have a source of funding to make the new floor viable.

According to the senator, updating the SUS (Unified Health System) table is the best way to apply the floor. Other possibilities mentioned by the parliamentarian and Barroso are “the exemption of the sector’s payroll and the compensation of the debt of the States with the Union“.

Barroso also stated that the institution of the floor for nursing and other health professionals “it’s very fair“, What a “it would be very difficult to get off the paper” without funding source. “I am committed to making this floor possible.”, says the magistrate.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), criticized Barroso’s decision on social media. He stated that health professionals have the right to the floor and “can count” with him for maintaining the measure.

A survey released on August 27, carried out by the 5 largest organizations in the Brazilian hospital sector, pointed out that health institutions and Santas Casas could close about 20,000 beds because of the floor sanctioned by Bolsonaro, in addition to 83,000 layoffs. Here is the full text (504 KB) of the survey, which included the participation of 2,511 health institutions.

FINANCING

The law sanctioned by Bolsonaro establishes that nurses hired by the public and private sectors under the rules of the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) must earn at least R$4,750.

Nursing technicians will earn at least 70% of the value defined for the floor (R$ 3,325) and nursing assistants and midwives, 50% (R$ 2,375).

The proposal was approved with a veto. According to Minister Marcelo Queiroga (Health), Bolsonaro vetoed the article that determined the update of the floor based on the INPC (National Consumer Price Index). Concern about the source of funding for the measure weighed on the decision.

The group of deputies that analyzed the proposal estimates an annual expenditure of R$ 16.3 billion, counting the State and the private sector. The government calculated the figure at R$ 22 billion, also including public authorities and companies.

Read below how the cost estimate made by the deputies is composed:

federal public sector – BRL 24,866,638;

– BRL 24,866,638; state public sector – BRL 1,561,912,133;

– BRL 1,561,912,133; municipal public sector – BRL 4,114,483,041;

– BRL 4,114,483,041; Public sector (others) – BRL 86,616,758;

– BRL 86,616,758; State company – BRL 57,957,454;

– BRL 57,957,454; Private company – BRL 5,404,662,677;

– BRL 5,404,662,677; non-profit entities – BRL 4,993,306,438;

– BRL 4,993,306,438; Others – BRL 70,037,179.

The figures from the Ministry of Health, in turn, are as follows:

pubic sector – BRL 14 billion;

– BRL 14 billion; Private sector – 8 billion.

Read the reports from Power 360 about the subject: