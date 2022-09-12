MMA world in mourning after the death of Elias Theodorou: see repercussion | combat

– A tragedy shook the MMA community in the early hours of this Monday, still Sunday night in the US and Canada, where the news of the death of Canadian fighter Elias Theodorou began to reverberate. At the age of 34, the ex-UFC died from liver cancer that was in an advanced stage. Shortly after Theodorou’s death became public, wrestlers and fans paid tribute to the TUF Nations champion.

UFC president Dana White took to Instagram to pay tribute to Theodorou, who won eight fights and lost another three during his tenure with the organization between 2014 and 2019, where he fought in the middleweight (under 84kg) category.

Check out the reactions from the MMA community on social media below:

-> Thiago Marretawho recently left the UFC, remembers fighting Theodorou in 2015, when he beat the Canadian: “I can not believe! Terrible news! Rest in peace my friend Elias Theodorou 🙏🏾😞 it was a pleasure to share the octagon with you my brother”.

-> Kelvin GastelumUFC fighter: “Horrible news to see, Canada lost a very good“.

-> Michael ChiesaUFC fighter: “rest in peace my friendIn the video he recorded to talk about the tragedy, Chiesa said that Theodorou “was the kind of guy who would give you his shirt.” He then showed a folded gray sports jacket that he said belonged to Theodorou, who gave it to him when Chiesa was invited to last minute to participate in a press conference: “I was telling him this and he was wearing (this sports jacket) with a t-shirt. He took off his jacket and gave it to me. I never got the chance to give it back to him. That’s the kind of guy he was. Although I am sad like so many people, he touched so many lives and I have to remember that I am so blessed to have the friendship I had with him.”.

-> Arjan BhullarONE Championship heavyweight champion and ex-UFC: “This is so sad. I’ve never heard a bad thing about him, and he’s been fighting for less than a year. Rest in peace“.

-> Aljamain SterlingUFC bantamweight champion: “Wow. Speechless upon hearing the news about one of the nicest guys I’ve met in this sport. Rest in peace Elijah. This is sad“.

-> Shannon Knapppresident of Invicta FC: “You were such a beautiful soul. Always so kind and such a bright light in this world. This news is devastating. You will be greatly missed, but will never be forgotten. Fly high, Elias!”

-> Roxanne Modafferi, ex-fighter: “I am so sad…”

-> Julian MarquezUFC fighter: “Wow. Rest in peace“.

-> Jeff NoitzkyUFC Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance: “Rest in peace Elias Theodorou. A great person and a HUGE voice for the fairest and most equitable treatment of marijuana use in MMA and sport“.

-> Michael Bispingformer UFC champion: “Always a great guy. Polite, respectful and a great sense of humor. Rest in peace. I was shocked when I saw this. Sincere condolences to your loved ones.”

-> Angela HillUFC fighter: “I’m shocked, rest in peace“.

-> Tanner BoserUFC fighter: “Oh man, it’s so sad to hear about Elias Theodorou. May he rest in peace. And he didn’t make it known to the public. I can only assume he didn’t want pity. Damn it. what the f***“.

-> Alan Joubanformer wrestler: “this is heartbreaking“.

-> Patrick Côtéformer Canadian wrestler: “OH MY GOD!!! rest in peace my friend“.

-> Marc GoddardMMA referee: “Absolutely tragic news about the death of Elias Theodorou. Rest in peace“.

-> Aleksandar RakicUFC fighter: “Rest in peace“.

-> Jessica Moranrepresentative of Elias Theodorou: “Life is not fair”

-> Casey O’NeillUFC fighter: “Rest in peace“.

-> Belal MuhammadUFC fighter: “Rest in peace“.