More than 3 thousand job vacancies in the health area; register your resume

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased demand for health professionals across the country, the trend continues even after the health crisis has improved. This week, more than 3 thousand vacancies of jobs are open in areas such as nursing, biomedicine, pharmacy, dentistry and medicine.

Read more: Itaú opens more than 100 job openings; check how to apply

The chances are for candidates with the most diverse levels of education, with or without experience in the function. See available positions:

Biomedical Esthete

Pharmacy Assistant

Physiotherapist

Occupational Therapist

pharmaceutical manager

Hospital Maid

Nursing Technician

Hospital Product Salesperson

Pharmaceutical

Nurse Auditor

speech therapist

Pharmacy Assistant

Psychiatric doctor

Clinical Doctor

Pilates Instructor

Dental Office Receptionist Secretary

lactarist

Nutritionist

And much more

Information with salary, requirements and activities to be developed should be consulted in the announcement of the opportunity. It is worth mentioning that some companies offer benefits such as: medical assistance, dental assistance, day care assistance, food vouchers and transport vouchers.

About half of the positions are for effective hiring, under the CLT regime. Others are for temporary contracts, self-employed, service providers, interns and other modalities.

How to apply?

Applications for these and other vacancies are open on the InfoJobs website, a company with 18 years of experience in professional recruitment. After accessing the portal, the interested party must read the advertisement carefully, verify that it meets the required criteria and register the curriculum at this link.

All these positions can be filled at any time without any notice. So don’t waste time and sign up as soon as possible.