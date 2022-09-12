Multishow reporter cries in chat with Liniker on RiR: ‘I held on until now’ – 09/11/2022

Reporter Laura Vicente, from Multishow, cried today live during the broadcast of the last day of Rock in Rio. She couldn’t hold back the emotion when interviewing Liniker and Luedji Luna after the opening show of the Sunset Stage.

I’m in no condition. It was very beautiful. Sorry, I can’t, man. Congratulations. I’ve managed to hold on until now, but seeing you guys again… remembering everything that happened on stage… thank you. You are amazing

Laura Vicente

“I revere you so much. People, artists, souls… it’s very exciting not only to have a festival the size of Rock in Rio celebrating you, but Brazil seeing the power that you are. That’s why I work on this channel and I do what I do to see your work come to fruition”, he added.

Earlier, Liniker herself cried on stage right at the beginning of the presentation after talking about the importance of representation.