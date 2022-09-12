Multishow staff criticizes Meghan Thee Stalion show

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Multishow staff criticizes Meghan Thee Stalion show 1 Views

The Multishow team, responsible for the official broadcast of Rock in Rio, criticized the show by rapper Meghan Thee Stalion that took place today on the Mundo stage, on the last day of the festival.

At the end of the presentation, reporter Guilherme Guedes criticized the singer’s performance, followed by presenter Marcos Mion.

“Show with ups and downs, it brought a show with a simple structure. There was almost no stage, few dancers and in the middle of the show it had a belly, when it invited the Brazilian shows to go on stage. And then it became a luxury meet and greet watched per 100 thousand people”, analyzed Guilherme.

Reporter Didi Wagner agreed with her colleague and Marcos Mion followed the same line, stating that the rapper did not know how to deal very well with Brazilian fans.

I think the following happened: Megan didn’t think straight that here in Brazil she is a mega-celebrity. When she called the fans, it was only clear in her head that they would dance and walk away. An American audience is perhaps more used to it. Here the guys took selfies, danced, made stories Marcos Mion

“We laughed a lot. But it was a big belly at that time. But as she has so many hits, we forget about the belly fat. For those who were on stage, it was the show of life, but we kept thinking: ‘And So, what’s going to happen, do you have 5 or 10 minutes in this here?'”, added the Globo presenter.

Rock in Rio 2022 reaches its last day with a 100% female line-up; see photos

Audience attends Liniker's show on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

1 / 14

Audience on the last day of RiR

Public attends and protests in favor of presidential candidate Lula, at Liniker’s concert, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Liniker opens the shows on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

two / 14

liner

Liniker opens the shows on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Liniker cries while performing on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio 2022 - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

3 / 14

Liniker cries on the Sunset stage

Liniker cries while performing on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio 2022

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Larissa Luz, Caio Prado, Agnes Nunes, Majur, Gaby Amarantos and Mart'nália on the Sunset Stage, at Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

4 / 14

Tribute to Elza Soares

Show “Power! Elza Vive, a show in honor of Elza Soares”, brought together Larissa Luz, Caio Prado, Agnes Nunes, Majur, Gaby Amarantos and Mart’nália on the Sunset Stage

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Audience is present on the Sunset stage, in a show in honor of Elza Soares - Zô Guimarães/UOL

5 / 14

Audience at the tribute show

The public is present on the Sunset stage, at Rock in Rio, in a show that honors Elza Soares

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Ivete Sangalo opens the shows on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

6 / 14

Ivete Sangalo on the Mundo Stage

Ivete Sangalo opens the shows on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Ivete Sangalo sings her hits as she opens the shows on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

7 / 14

Ivete Sangalo

Ivete Sangalo sings her hits when opening the shows on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Ivete Sangalo kisses her son Marcelo, who plays in her band - Reproduction/Multishow

8 / 14

Ivete Sangalo and her son

Ivete Sangalo kisses her son Marcelo, who plays in her band, before they begin the performance of the song “Quando a Chuva Passar”

Playback/Multishow

Macy Gray performs on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

9 / 14

Macy Gray on the Sunset Stage

Macy Gray performs on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Macy Gray performs on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

10 / 14

Macy Gray

Singing her classics, Macy Gray performs on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Rita Ora shines a lot when performing on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

11 / 14

Rita Ora on the World stage

Rita Ora shines a lot when performing on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Rita Ora performs on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

12 / 14

Rita Ora

The singer Rita Ora performed on the Mundo stage and packed a crowd with her hits, during the last day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Mundo stage with a look inspired by Brazilian samba - Zô Guimarães/UOL

13 / 14

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Mundo stage with a look inspired by Brazilian samba

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Megan Thee Stallion on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage - Zô Guimarães/UOL

14 / 14

Megan Thee Stallion on stage

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Disney+ series inspired by book gets official teaser

In the event D3a disney revealed a little more about the details of the new …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved