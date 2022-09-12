Multishow staff criticizes Meghan Thee Stalion show

The Multishow team, responsible for the official broadcast of Rock in Rio, criticized the show by rapper Meghan Thee Stalion that took place today on the Mundo stage, on the last day of the festival.
At the end of the presentation, reporter Guilherme Guedes criticized the singer’s performance, followed by presenter Marcos Mion.
“Show with ups and downs, it brought a show with a simple structure. There was almost no stage, few dancers and in the middle of the show it had a belly, when it invited the Brazilian shows to go on stage. And then it became a luxury meet and greet watched per 100 thousand people”, analyzed Guilherme.
Reporter Didi Wagner agreed with her colleague and Marcos Mion followed the same line, stating that the rapper did not know how to deal very well with Brazilian fans.
I think the following happened: Megan didn’t think straight that here in Brazil she is a mega-celebrity. When she called the fans, it was only clear in her head that they would dance and walk away. An American audience is perhaps more used to it. Here the guys took selfies, danced, made stories Marcos Mion
“We laughed a lot. But it was a big belly at that time. But as she has so many hits, we forget about the belly fat. For those who were on stage, it was the show of life, but we kept thinking: ‘And So, what’s going to happen, do you have 5 or 10 minutes in this here?'”, added the Globo presenter.
Rock in Rio 2022 reaches its last day with a 100% female line-up; see photos
1 / 14
Audience on the last day of RiR
Public attends and protests in favor of presidential candidate Lula, at Liniker’s concert, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
two / 14
liner
Liniker opens the shows on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
3 / 14
Liniker cries on the Sunset stage
Liniker cries while performing on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio 2022
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
4 / 14
Tribute to Elza Soares
Show “Power! Elza Vive, a show in honor of Elza Soares”, brought together Larissa Luz, Caio Prado, Agnes Nunes, Majur, Gaby Amarantos and Mart’nália on the Sunset Stage
Zô Guimarães/UOL
5 / 14
Audience at the tribute show
The public is present on the Sunset stage, at Rock in Rio, in a show that honors Elza Soares
Zô Guimarães/UOL
6 / 14
Ivete Sangalo on the Mundo Stage
Ivete Sangalo opens the shows on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
7 / 14
Ivete Sangalo
Ivete Sangalo sings her hits when opening the shows on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
8 / 14
Ivete Sangalo and her son
Ivete Sangalo kisses her son Marcelo, who plays in her band, before they begin the performance of the song “Quando a Chuva Passar”
Playback/Multishow
9 / 14
Macy Gray on the Sunset Stage
Macy Gray performs on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
10 / 14
Macy Gray
Singing her classics, Macy Gray performs on the Sunset stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
11 / 14
Rita Ora on the World stage
Rita Ora shines a lot when performing on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
12 / 14
Rita Ora
The singer Rita Ora performed on the Mundo stage and packed a crowd with her hits, during the last day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
13 / 14
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Mundo stage with a look inspired by Brazilian samba
Zô Guimarães/UOL
14 / 14
Megan Thee Stallion on stage
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Mundo stage, on the last day of Rock in Rio