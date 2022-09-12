Multishow staff criticizes Meghan Thee Stalion show

The Multishow team, responsible for the official broadcast of Rock in Rio, criticized the show by rapper Meghan Thee Stalion that took place today on the Mundo stage, on the last day of the festival.

At the end of the presentation, reporter Guilherme Guedes criticized the singer’s performance, followed by presenter Marcos Mion.

“Show with ups and downs, it brought a show with a simple structure. There was almost no stage, few dancers and in the middle of the show it had a belly, when it invited the Brazilian shows to go on stage. And then it became a luxury meet and greet watched per 100 thousand people”, analyzed Guilherme.

Reporter Didi Wagner agreed with her colleague and Marcos Mion followed the same line, stating that the rapper did not know how to deal very well with Brazilian fans.

I think the following happened: Megan didn’t think straight that here in Brazil she is a mega-celebrity. When she called the fans, it was only clear in her head that they would dance and walk away. An American audience is perhaps more used to it. Here the guys took selfies, danced, made stories Marcos Mion

“We laughed a lot. But it was a big belly at that time. But as she has so many hits, we forget about the belly fat. For those who were on stage, it was the show of life, but we kept thinking: ‘And So, what’s going to happen, do you have 5 or 10 minutes in this here?'”, added the Globo presenter.

