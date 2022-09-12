Narcisa Tamborindeguy pins Boninho in a post about their daughter | celebrities



Narcisa Tamborindeguy pins Boninho when talking about her firstborn, MariannaPlayback / Instagram

Rio – Narcisa Tamborindeguy used social media, last Sunday, to pay tribute to her daughter, Marianna, and took the opportunity to snipe her firstborn’s father, her ex-husband, Boninho. The socialite, who was married to the television director between 1983 and 1986, claimed that she should have “chosen a much better father” for heiress.

“To my beloved Marianna, the best psychoanalyst in the world. With all my love from Saint Tropez”, began Narcisa in the caption of the publication on Instagram. “I should have chosen a much better father for you! You don’t deserve to go through this stress! Sorry for making the wrong choice,” she added, without explaining the reason for the criticism. A few minutes later, the post, which already had the interaction of Narcissa’s followers, was deleted.

In July of this year, the socialite even recalled the time she was married to Boninho. At the time, she published a photo where the two appear together and wrote: “Slim, Young and Beautiful”. Currently, the director of Globo is married to Ana Furtado, with whom he has a 15-year-old daughter, Isabella.