New Azul and GOL terminal at Orlando Airport opens

O Orlando airport (MCO) inaugurated the new Terminal C, which has the capacity to receive up to 12 million passengers per year. The official start of operations of the new infrastructure will take place on September 20, 2022. The terminal is the new home of Azul and GOL in Orlando.

opening ceremony

On September 8, the airport concessionaire promoted an event for the press and the local community to publicize the new infrastructure. According to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authoritythe airport serves as a facilitator of cultural connection, and they are very grateful to have cultivated a community with which they are proud to share a new Orlando Experience.

The new C Terminal

Terminal C was designed to be a seamless environment that offers a combination of interactive exhibits, shops and iconic architecture. The building is designed to handle up to 12 million passengers a year and features a new Federal Inspection Service (FIS) facility, 15 new gates (accommodating up to 20 aircraft), a nursing station and pet areas.

All the main elements of the building – areas of check insecurity, shops, gates and baggage claim – are located in the The Boulevard, which takes passengers on a linear journey. The space is adorned with a large skylight that introduces daylight to the venue.

The Boulevard also connects the two public spaces of Terminal C – palm court and town square – with the MCO Train Station (also known as Intermodal Terminal Facility), which supports up to four rail systems, including the intercity service of brightline. In a daylit garden atmosphere, palm court It has shops, restaurants and spaces for socializing and relaxing. already the town square is the location of the international arrivals zone.

Improved arrival and departure experience

With the help of baggage handling technology, the traditional paradigm of lower-level arrivals and upper-level departures is different in Terminal C. Arriving passengers – often long-haul flights – will be directed to a distinct experience: the highest level from the terminal. Flooded by Florida’s sunlight, the airport concessionaire promises that this immersive tour will help travelers adapt to Orlando and the United States.

Those departing will also have an equally pleasant experience, which will start right away in the intuitive parking. In addition, passengers will have a new lounge check in equipped with kiosks self service and service desks. As for security, it’s designed to be equally intuitive, tidy and responsive.

Investment in technology and sustainability



The airport concessionaire promises that the new Terminal C is highly technological. Traditional processes (such as check insecurity and boarding) can be done without touch, and the space has interactive media panels that showcase Florida’s visuals in addition to its most iconic attractions.

The design of the new building was also thought to be as sustainable as possible. Technologies were implemented to reduce water consumption and make the site more energy efficient. Terminal C is expected to receive LEED®v4 certification by the US Sustainable Buildings Council, making it the first of its kind to receive this recognition.

Companies transferred to Terminal C

Orlando Airport has already revealed the name of the first companies that will be transferred to Terminal C, including Brazilian companies Azul and GOL. Check out:

Aer Lingus:

Blue ;

; Breeze Airways;

British Airways;

Caribbean Airlines;

Emirates;

GOAL ;

; Icelandair;

jetBlue;

Lufthansa;

Norse.

There are no plans to transfer LATAM, which currently operates from Terminal A, to C. Nonetheless, it is possible that she and other companies are transferred over time.

Do you have plans to fly through Orlando Airport soon?