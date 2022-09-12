NEW Ideal Minimum Wage has left Brazilians impressed; see the value

According to what is stated in the Brazilian Constitution, the minimum wage must meet the basic needs of the worker and his family with housing, food, education, health, leisure, clothing, hygiene, transportation and social security, with readjustment according to the variation of the purchasing power.

In 2022, the current salary is R$ 1,212. However, according to the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the current minimum wage should be at least R$ 6,388.55.

The ideal minimum wage for Brazilians should be R$ 6,388

According to Dieese economist Mariel Angeli Lopes, it is impossible to increase the current value at once to what reaches the ideal, but the salary floor needs to be reviewed and corrected at a rate higher than inflation.

“We are in a situation of high cost. So the worker ends up being doubly affected. He suffers so much from the costs and high prices of food, mainly, but also from a low salary, which has not been growing significantly in recent years,” he said.

See: R$10 plastic bill has a higher value nowadays; know how to change

For the economist, it is possible to solve this problem in a short term. It would be necessary to create a public policy to try to control the prices of basic foods. In addition, she states that the pricing methodology, implemented in 1980 by the Sarney government, ended up causing shortages.

“We observe that this is not a public policy, this is not a government priority. So, it turns out that it is very difficult to have a decrease in prices when there is no national policy aimed at this. The worker suffers doubly. There is no policy of valuing the minimum wage, while the price of food goes up a lot”, said Mariel Angeli, affirming the need to create some measure to promote cost reduction.

See: QUERY VALUES TO RECEIVE: was it released today (11/09)? See when MONEY FORGOTTEN can be consulted, according to the Central Bank

Government sets national floor of BRL 1,302 in 2023

At the beginning of this year, the Federal government sent the budget proposal for next year to the National Congress. However, due to the variation in inflation, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), another suggestion is being made.

The intention is to make a new proposal with the minimum wage in R$ 1,302 for the next year. However, it is important to emphasize that this value corresponds to only one adjustment without real gains, since it is paired with the inflation rate.

See too: PIS/PASEP: more than R$24 billion are FORGOTTEN by workers and CAIXA issues a warning; Look

In summary, the national floor of BRL 1,302 is BRL 8 more than the amount estimated by the government in April. The amount was defined at the rate of 7.41% of inflation. The new floor was presented on August 31 through the 2023 Budget Guidelines Law Project (PLDO).