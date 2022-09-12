New iPhone has sales PROHIBITED in Brazil? Apple takes a stand

You’re probably on top of the new iphone released by apple. The device is among the most talked about topics worldwide. In other words, it has given you something to talk about. This, therefore, is nothing new, since the company is responsible for such engagement in different parts of the country and the world. The success of the devices is so much that even without its official headquarters being in Brazil, the population is eager to have access to the new device.

It happens, therefore, that even in the midst of the public’s yearning, some issues are influencing the arrival of the new iphone in the country. The Ministry of Justice stipulated some conditions that do not allow the sale of the device in Brazil. However, Apple has already said it will appeal the decisions made. So, if you want to know more about the novelty, you need to pay attention to the information.

The new iphone 14

First of all, it is necessary to understand the reason that generates such desire for the company’s devices. THE apple is a company founded by Steve Jobs, who entered the sales market in 1976, in the United States. More specifically, in California. Since the first launches of the brand, several individuals are always looking to go after new updates. Normally, new products are released every year. In other words, they are constantly being renewed.

When a new device is launched, people often face huge queues, just to be able to experience the device first hand. That is, they often end up paying huge amounts to purchase a product. the success of iphones, mainly, is due to the numerous possibilities of the cell phone. In addition, the device model has a designer innovation that catches the attention of many people.

As iphone 14, it was nothing different. The official launch was on September 7, 2022. That is, last Wednesday. According to estimates regarding the values, the new device, considering its variations, can cost more than R$10 thousand. The price is quite high, but still, it cannot scare the fanatics of the brand.

So you might remember Apple’s decision on chargers. That’s because, the subject went viral in a blatant way. However, it is still worth remembering. It turns out that in the past, all branded devices came with headphones, USB cable and charger source. That is, that box, which connected to the outlet, takes the load immediately to the device. And that is exactly the big question about sales in the country.

Sale prohibited in Brazil

Since 2020, during the launch of iphone 12, the apple failed to ship some items. More precisely, the headphones and sources, which used to make up the items present in the device’s box, ceased to exist when purchasing a new cell phone. THE apple stated that the decision aims to reduce the production of electronic waste. This is because, most of the time, when an individual decides to buy another device, he still has these objects with him. Thus, according to the company, there is no need to send another one.

It so happens that the Ministry of Justice did not adhere well to this decision. According to the agency, when acquiring a new device, the consumer has the right of “free” access to the resources that compose it. From this point of view, the defense is that the cell phone’s operation depends, indispensably, on the charger, and therefore, it must come upon purchase. The issue does not involve the headphones, for the same reason mentioned above.

Furthermore, the apple already stated that it will appeal against the action of the Ministry. Also according to the company, several causes have already been won in the country. Therefore, the estimate is that the decision will be revoked soon. Finally, the devices should soon be available for sale locally. Consumers are eager to purchase the new product, which, incidentally, has an operating system full of news.

