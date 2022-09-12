new Montana and others challenge Toro’s hegemony

The next year will be marked by the launch of several pickup trucks, of different sizes, in the Brazilian market. The big Chevrolet Silverado and Ford F-150 are already confirmed. But the main one will be the new Chevrolet Montana, which arrives in the first quarter with a different positioning.

Instead of competing with Fiat Strada, Montana will face Toro, also produced by the Italian brand. Therefore, it will gain size and internal space. The Fiat model has been reigning alone in a category created in the second half of the last decade, that of medium-sized pickup trucks that are built on a passenger car platform.

Less robust, but cheaper and more comfortable than traditional mediums (such as the Hilux and S10), the Toro even has the aptitude for work, but it also ended up conquering that urban customer who is a fan of medium-sized pickup trucks. Sales were instantly high.

Toro repeats the merits of the Ford EcoSport, which for years reigned alone in the compact SUV segment. The Fiat model even has a direct competitor, Oroch, but the Renault pickup is smaller and less sophisticated. It was never able to stand up to the sales leader.

Montana comes to be the model to challenge the reign of Toro. But not just her. Although not confirmed by Hyundai, Santa Cruz is a strong possibility for the Brazilian market.

Montana’s position

New generation of Chevrolet Montana will be launched in 2023 in Brazil Image: Disclosure

At the end of 2021, this columnist found that one of Montana’s strengths would be to offer, as well as Toro, a 4×4 traction version – although not a diesel engine. This equipment would make all the difference. Because?

In the Toro line, 56% of sales are of 4×4 versions, according to information from Fiat. In other words: the majority. Of course, the diesel engine contributes to this dominance, but the all-wheel drive system is also important.

That’s because, despite being a pickup truck appreciated for the urban environment, Toro has many customers who also acquire it for other conditions, whether for use in agribusiness work – always with off-road stretches – or even for hiking for fun. .

However, in the recent presentation of the new Montana, in a camouflaged example, an important Chevrolet executive stated: there will be no 4×4 traction. The pickup will be aimed at urban use and promises to have better interior space than the Toro.

It will also come with six airbags, manual and automatic gearboxes and a 1.2 turbo engine, with the possibility of also bringing the 1.0 turbo – both used in the Tracker. But, as it shares a platform with the SUV, and also with the Onix line, most likely it will come with a torsion axle rear suspension – while the Toro’s is independent.

Is Montana a threat to the kingdom?

Montana is going to be a lot more work for Toro than Oroch. The model will be more modern, and Chevrolet is successful in selling all cars on this platform. Onix was the leader for years and remains one of the most popular models in the country.

The Onix Plus is the best-selling compact sedan in Brazil. Tracker, in its segment, competes for this position with T-Cross and Tracker. With that track record, can you say Montana will threaten Toro’s reign?

The answer is yes, considering that a reign is what Toro has now: absolute dominance of the category and the total absence of competitors to match. However, Montana will not take the lead from the Fiat model.

The Chevrolet pickup comes to bother Toro with a flex engine. However, the North American brand will not have a model to compete with the 4×4 diesel versions, which have been a differential in all Jeep products – the Renegade recently lost this engine, but kept the all-wheel drive.

With the arrival of Montana, Toro may even sell less than it sells today. However, it will continue to outsell any competitor. At least, until there is one capable of fighting not only with one engine version, but with the entire range.

Santa Cruz awakens expectation

Hyundai Santa Cruz is a pickup initially designed for the US Image: Disclosure

Repercussion and engagement on social networks are not always signs of acceptance of a product in the market. Often, the opposite occurs: a post about the car can generate a lot of reach precisely because of the number of negative comments.

This year, one of the posts with the most engagement and reach on my Instagram profile was a package of Santa Cruz images, photographed in New Orleans, United States. And, rare fact: most of the comments about the Hyundai pickup were extremely positive.

The unconfirmed arrival of Santa Cruz is generating great expectations in the Brazilian. However, that does not mean that it will be successful here. If it does, it will all depend on Hyundai’s positioning and choices for the product.

But it is worth mentioning that Santa Cruz, a global vehicle (unlike Montana, which is regional), in the US has 4×4 traction in all versions, either as a standard or optional item. If Hyundai decides to put this technology in a possible Brazilian configuration, then Toro may have a problem. This will be a real chance for the Fiat model to lose the lead in consumer preference.

