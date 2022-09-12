New photo of Viviane Araujo with her son, Joaquim: actress updates family album

Viviane Araujo and their son, Joaquim, born on the 6th, reappeared together on the social network of the new mom of the world of the famous, this Sunday (11). At 47, the actress and drum queen of Salgueiro shared a photo in which she appears breastfeeding the little one, already compared in another image with his father, Guilherme Militão.

“My days like this”, wrote Viviane adding heart emoticons in her Stories. Soon, Instagram accounts dedicated to the champion of the reality show “A Fazenda” (whose new season starts this Monday) reproduced the photo. “Just love”, defined a fan of Viviane for the little boy, whose photos of the birth were posted by the actress.

“Beautiful”, reinforced a second. “Enjoy! Unique and wonderful moment”, recommended another. There was no lack of comments of “congratulations”, “God bless” and “congratulations” for Joaquim, Viviane and Guilherme, who have been married for a year.

By the way, it is noteworthy that the actress married the businessman on September 3, 2021 and gave birth three days after their first wedding anniversary. Viviane and Guilherme have been together since the end of 2019, but only in January of the following year they took over the relationship. In May 2021, the actress and the businessman got married civilly.

