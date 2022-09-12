New York declares state of emergency after discovery of polio virus in sewage

The measure, valid for one month, will increase the availability of resources, including expanding the network of polio vaccine administrators.

Child receiving polio vaccine



governor of New York, Kathy Hochul declared emergency state this Friday, the 9th, after samples of the virus were found polio in the sewage of three municipalities. The measure, valid for one month, will increase the availability of resources, including expanding the network of polio vaccine administrators. The order also requires health care workers to provide immunization data to the state health department to help focus vaccination efforts in the regions most in need. “The decision aims to implement a State Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and authorize all necessary state agencies to take appropriate measures to help local governments and the population contain, prepare, respond and recover from this emergency,” he said. the representative, informing that samples were found in the cities of Orange, Sullivan and Nassau.

According to the state of New York, only 86.2% of children aged between 6 months and 5 years in the New York metropolitan area received three doses of the vaccine. These data are most alarming in some of the affected counties, with a polio vaccination percentage in children of this age of 60.34% in Rockland and 58.68% in Orange. This is the first time in decades that an outbreak of polio, a highly contagious disease caused by a virus that invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis within hours, has been detected in the United States. In 1988, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched an international public health campaign aiming to eradicate polio by the year 2000, but in 2020 cases were reported in 34 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. In Brazil, the Ministry of Health extended the polio immunization campaign until September 30 because of low adherence. Currently, only 34% of the target audience has taken the vaccine that prevents infantile paralysis.

*With information from the EFE Agency