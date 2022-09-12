“Neymarizing”? Forward Vinícius Júnior becomes center of controversy at Real Madrid

Credit: Real Madrid / Official website

the brazilian striker Vinicius Júnior has already established itself as one of the main highlights of the cast of Real Madridespecially after having scored the title goal in the final of the last Champions League, against Liverpool.

On Sunday (11), Vini had a great performance, was the protagonist and scored one of the goals in the 4-1 rout over Mallorca, at the Santiago Bernabéu, in a game valid for the Spanish Championship.

But not even the excellent phase frees the 22-year-old Brazilian striker from criticism. In this duel against Mallorca, the Spanish press highlighted the continuous confrontations and provocations to several rival athletes, even discussing who was on the bench.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti and his teammates even asked Vinícius Júnior to calm down, focus on the game and forget about the rest. Kroos and Nacho were some of the Real Madrid players who spoke to the young striker on the pitch, while Ancelotti did not hesitate to shout “play!”.

It is not the first time that the Brazilian player enters the provocation of the opponents.

With these recurring episodes, the daily “Mundo Deportivo” said this Monday (12) that Vini Jr. is “Neymarizing”, comparing the Real Madrid striker with his PSG compatriot.

The publication advances that, as well as NeymarVinícius Júnior likes to provoke rivals with his way of playing and doing some dances during goal celebrations.

“Neymar was always criticized for this while he was at Barcelona and now Vinícius Júnior seems to have taken the baton,” the Spanish newspaper said.

Still according to the diary, while all this is happening around him, the player of the Real Madrid continues to do its part and doesn’t look like it’s going to change the way it plays or celebrates.

“Right now, Vinicius Júnior remains faithful to his fate of goals and good performances, being the player who most unbalances in the Real Madrid squad”, concluded “Mundo Deportivo”.