No Actors Wanted, Fans Revolt at Marvel’s Announcement

In November 2024, the new reboot of Fantastic Fourthe team’s first film to be produced by Marvel Studios, which regained the rights after Fox was bought by Disney.

After the departure of Jon Watts, the director of the Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland, it was revealed that Matt Shakman (WandaVision; game of Thrones) was the new chosen to command the reboot of Fantastic Four.

And fans have always been waiting for more news about the film at D23, a Disney event that just happened today and featured a panel from Marvel Studios. But nothing went quite as fans had hoped.

While many rumors pointed out that today would be the day that Marvel Studios would finally reveal the cast of Fantastic Fourthe only information that Kevin Feige officially gave was the arrival of director Matt Shakman, saying that would be all there was to talk about the film currently.

Fantastic Four will be a Marvel Studios reboot, the team’s first film to be produced by the studio. There is no release date yet. The characters have had three film adaptations, two of medium success, and one a failure.

The unanimity is that no film has honored the characters in the way they deserve. Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios is expected to finally get it! Announced in December 2020, director Jon Watts (Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Trilogy) HAS LEFT helm of the film! His replacement is Matt Shakman, who shone in the direction of WandaVision!

Still without a cast, the film is CONFIRMED to hit theaters on the day November 8, 2024. In addition to officially being the start of Phase 6 of the MCU!