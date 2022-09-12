Nunes Marques follows Mendonça and votes in favor of the nursing floor

Minister of the STF says that economic damage from the preliminary injunction to the category may be greater than that of the floor to states and hospitals

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Nunes Marques accompanied André Mendonça and voted this Sunday (11.Sep.2022) to overturn the preliminary (provisional) decision of Roberto Barroso that suspended the law on the national salary floor for nursing.

So far, 5 ministers, including Barroso, the judge’s rapporteur, have positioned themselves in favor of maintaining the injunction. Mendonça and Nunes Marques, both nominated for the STF by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), are the only 2 votes against.

When justifying his vote, Nunes Marques stated that he is concerned about the impacts of granting the preliminary injunction, “in view of the possible essential economic needs of professionals benefiting from the new law”. Here is the full text (153 KB).

“It seems to me quite likely that the risk of inverse damage [sobre enfermeiros, técnicos de enfermagem e parteiras] resulting from the granting of the preliminary injunction may be even greater than its rejection”, he added.

The votes of Gilmar Mendes, Edson Fachin, Luiz Fux and Rosa Weber are still missing, who will assume the presidency of the Supreme Court this Monday (12.set). If any of them vote together with Barroso, they will form a majority to maintain the provisional suspension of the nursing floor.

disagreements

In his justification, Nunes Marques differed from Roberto Barroso on the possibility of a possible formal defect of initiative, due to the fact that the proposal of the law came from Congress, and not from the government.

Plaintiff of the action, CNSaúde (National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services) said in the preliminary injunction that it is the exclusive prerogative of the President of the Republic to propose a law that causes an increase in the remuneration of civil servants.

Nunes Marques, however, pointed out that there is precedent in the STF that recognizes the possibility of Congress initiating a legislative process in this sense.

The Supreme Minister also analyzed the social, political and economic impacts of the action on the nursing floor.

Based on the progress of the proposal in Congress, Nunes Marques stated that there was sufficient debate on the preservation of the financial and budgetary autonomy of states and municipalities.

He also said that, as Barroso’s injunction suspending the floor practically prevented the law from taking effect, “it is not known for sure whether there will be mass layoffs or not, as well as whether there will be a lack of hospital beds”.

“I consider it prudent that this Supreme Court must act in self-restraint and respect for the Principle of Separation of Powers, in the harmonious system of checks and balances [‘freios e contrapesos’, em tradução livre]”, he wrote.

“I cannot fail to note that the class of nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives have recently bravely faced the fight against the pandemic.”, he added.