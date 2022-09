STF Minister Kassio Marques. | Photo: Felipe Sampaio/STF.

Minister Kassio Nunes Marques, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), presented this Sunday afternoon (11) a vote against the suspension of the nursing floor, following the vote of André Mendonça, who differed from the rapporteur of the case, Luiz Roberto Barroso. With this, the score of the trial, which takes place in virtual plenary, is at 5 to 2 to keep the payment of a minimum amount for the category suspended until calculations are made on the feasibility of funding the new law.

“At this moment, even though I agree with a good part of the reasoning of His Excellency [o ministro Barroso], in the sense of also considering the possible negative impacts of Law n. 14.434/2022 to society, I am also concerned about the impacts arising from the granting of the injunction, in view of the possible essential economic needs of the professionals benefited by the new law. It seems to me quite likely that the risk of reverse damage resulting from the granting of the preliminary injunction may be even greater than its rejection”, says an excerpt from the vote by Nunes Marques.

“I cannot fail to note, still, that the class of nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives have recently bravely faced the fight against the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 virus”, he continues.

Before him, ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli and Carmen Lucia followed Barroso’s vote for the suspension of the floor law, in response to a request from the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde).

The five ministers defend that the law that established the floor be suspended for 60 days until three factors are analyzed: the financial situation of states and municipalities; employability, in view of the plausible allegations of mass layoffs; and the quality of health services, due to the alleged risk of closing beds and reducing the number of nurses and technicians.

André Mendonça was the first to diverge from the thesis. Voting continues until September 16. Missing votes are ministers Rosa Weber, Luiz Fux, Edson Fachin and Gilmar Mendes.