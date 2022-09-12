Obesity drug reduces diabetes risk

A new study reveals that semaglutide, a drug that has been shown to be effective against obesity, can more than halve the risk of type 2 diabetes.

In the research, doctors from the Department of Nutritional Sciences at the University of Alabama wanted to find out whether the drug could reduce the risk of diabetes in obese patients, as being overweight increases the risk of metabolic dysfunction by at least six times.

For this, two studies were analyzed with almost 3 thousand participants who received weekly injections of semaglutide. The results showed that patients treated with the drug had a 61% reduction in their risk of developing diabetes over the next decade. In those who switched to placebo, the risk increased.

“Given the increasing rates of obesity and diabetes, semaglutide can be used effectively to reduce the burden of these chronic diseases,” said Dr. W. Timothy Garvey, leader of the study, in a statement.

The research will be presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), held in Stockholm, Sweden, this month. The drug is now available in Brazil, including the oral version, which arrived in the country in April.