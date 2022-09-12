‘Only those who arrive at decisions lose.’ Abel Ferreira’s outburst after the victory against Juventude. The Libertadores fall still hurts – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



“This team lost a lot, but they also won because they played as far as they left us. Now all that’s left is the Brasileirão. The team has this ability to suffer when they have to suffer, when we lose the World Cup, when we win the Recopa, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores.



“Only those who make decisions lose.



“You only have the right to lose whoever gets there. And we arrived…



“The team knows how to turn around.



“We suffer when we have to suffer, 24 hours to get rid of suffering and go our way. That’s how we work.”

The outburst was from Abel Ferreira.

The coach was very acid after the tense victory of Palmeiras, against the last place of the Brazilian, Juventude, by ‘only’ 2 to 1.

The tight score at Allianz Parque was unfair, with 23 shots on goal. 67% ball possession.

But the victory by just one goal of advantage has explanation. In the nervousness, in the rush, in the obligation not only to win the three points, but to take the weight of the fall in the semifinal of Libertadores, against Athletico Paranaense.

“In the last game we were also better if you look at the stats. What I said to the players was, ‘Keep what you did in the last game’. And that’s what they did. They played very well.

“In the last game, in 20, 30 minutes, we could have been winning 2 or 3-0. Today it was the same thing. It’s producing. That’s what I want to see from our team. Then we conceded a goal as we saw, it’s common, It happens. This is about football. Contrary to what some people say, our team produces a lot”, he said.





The Portuguese coach made it clear that he was still uncomfortable with the elimination of Palmeiras in Libertadores. It was his dream to win the third championship in a row.

But he knows that winning the Brazilian will be a compensation for the frustration of the most important competition in South America.

“After a very hard blow three days ago, a victory was important.”

Abel Ferreira’s planning is simple. View the remaining 12 games as decisions. To keep the excellent lead you got.

After yesterday’s victory, they are eight points more, leading the tournament.

Bitter, the coach sent a message to his team’s critics.

“It is to our fans that we have to listen. Everything else is noise. We hear the noise, but we respect our fans a lot.

“They recognized all our effort at the end of the game. They recognized that our team gave what they could, and like in the last game we also came in and produced in the first 20, 30 minutes. We could have been winning by two, three goals.”

But Palmeiras suffered.

Because of the nervousness, the obligation to win, so that the elimination of the Brazilian, against Athletico Paranaense is forgotten.

This victory against the lantern has great significance.

It relieves the tension, the pressure on the players, who were very shaken by the early exit from Libertadores.

But they gave the answer.

They left Palmeiras more leader.

And ready to continue on his way to the title of the country.

Which is still very important.

Even more for Abel Ferreira was never Brazilian champion.

And don’t disguise.

He was also shaken by the unexpected goodbye at Libertadores…



