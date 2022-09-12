Outer Wilds and Metal: Hellsinger Featured in This Week’s Releases | adventure games

Outer Wilds and Metal: Hellsinger are the highlights of the release week. The first wins the version for the next generation consoles of the space exploration game and the second is an animated hardcore gunfight in the rhythm of heavy metal. They are joined by superbike racing in SBK 22, the calm narrative-driven adventure game Wayward Strand, the fantastical world of platform game Little Orpheus and more. Check out all about this week’s releases, such as dates, prices, and platforms they’re available on.

Originally released in 2019, Outer Wilds is a puzzle adventure game that has been acclaimed by players and critics, winning multiple awards for its unique design. In the game, users assume the role of an astronaut who inhabits a solar system trapped in a time loop while exploring the ruins of an ancient civilization and trying to unravel the mystery of its disappearance. The open structure of the game makes it possible to visit several different planets, with their own landscapes, rules and puzzles. Versions for next-gen consoles offer a higher frame rate of 60 FPS and will be a free upgrade for users who already own the game.

Outer Wilds is available for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) for R$103.90 and for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One for R$92.45. The game is also available on PS Plus Extra and Xbox Game Pass subscription services. A Nintendo Switch version is planned for later this year.

Metal: Hellsinger – September 15th – PS5, XBSX/S and PC

An unusual combination of genres awaits players in Metal: Hellsinger, a rhythmic FPS shooter with heavy metal music. Controlling the Enigmata character, part human, part demon, players will traverse many different worlds within Hell as they face off against hordes of monsters and seek revenge against the Red Judge. Gameplay values ​​both aim and the ability to attack to the beat of original songs sung by metal icons like Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God). ) and more.

Metal: Hellsinger is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5) for BRL 214.90, for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for BRL 147.45 and for PC via the Steam digital store. On all platforms there is a demo available to try out the game. The game will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

SBK 22 – September 15 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, PC

After a period without new titles, SBK 22 brings the official game of the WorldSBK championship, or Superbike World Championship, a racing category dedicated to modified motorcycles. The game features 24 official drivers and 12 tracks around the world to play alone or with friends online in the new multiplayer mode. Bikes can be customized in many ways, such as suspension choices, engine upgrades, fuel quantity and tire type for each occasion.

SBK 22 is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One from R$ 214.90 and for PC, through the Steam digital store.

Wayward Strand – September 15th – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW and PC

In this story-driven game, the story follows a young girl named Casey Beaumaris who spends a weekend at the air hospital where her mother works during her summer vacation in 1978. Casey plans to write an article for her school newspaper about the patients of the local and for that you will need to find out more about their lives by talking to them, with the employees or spying on their conversations. Each character has their own routine and interactions with others that take place regardless of whether the player is there or not, so you need to decide how to spend your time. Wayward Strand is available for R$ 74.95 for the Nintendo Switch.

Little Orpheus – September 13 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW and PC

Initially released for Apple Arcade on iPhone (iOS), Little Orpheus is a platform game with a wide variety of environments and situations inspired by films such as Flash Gordon, Sinbad and The Land That Time Forgot. During the Cold War period in 1962, when NASA was trying to send a man to the Moon, Soviet cosmonaut Ivan Ivanovich is sent in the opposite direction on a mission to explore the center of the Earth.

Ivan returns three years later without his nuclear-powered exploration pod, Little Orpheus, and is forced to tell the fantastical story of where he’s been and how he saved the world for the ill-tempered General Yurkovoi. Little Orpheus is available for Nintendo Switch for R$77.45.

You Suck At Parking – September 14 – XBSX/S, XB and PC

A different racing and physics game, You Suck At Parking challenges players to cross 100 levels of obstacle courses while trying to get their car to a dreamed parking spot. With catchphrases like “The only game where the objective is to stop”, the game presents a dash of humor amid levels full of absurd objects such as sledgehammers, explosive mines, teleporters and more. There’s also support for multiplayer with up to eight people across 50 stages.

You Suck at Parking is available for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One for R$ 74.95 and for PC, through the Steam digital store. The game is also included with Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost.

ScourgeBringer – September 13 – And and iOS

The action game with rogue elements ScourgeBringer won a mobile version that brings controls adapted to the touch screen. In control of Khyra, the most skilled warrior of her clan, players will explore a complex dominated by ancient machines in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity has nearly destroyed the entire human race. ScourgeBringer is available for iPhone (iOS) for R$ 39.90

XIII – September 13 – SW

A cult classic of FPS games, XIII returned in 2020 with a remake for PS4, Xbox One and PC with updated visuals and now also coming to Nintendo Switch. The game tells the story of a man with no memory marked with a tattoo that reads “XIII”, the number 13 in Roman algorithms, as a conspiracy trying to overthrow the United States government pursues him.

One of the most striking elements of the title is its cel-shaded look that simulates the pages of a comic book. On Nintendo’s console, the game will run at a frame rate of 30 FPS and will also support split-screen multiplayer for up to four people.

Bear and Breakfast – September 15th – SW

Previously released on PC, Bear and Breakfast is a simulation game in which users have to take care of an inn for tourists and please them to try to keep their business while dealing with a quirk, the fact that the host is a bear. In addition to taking care of the place, decorating the rooms and offering services to guests, you must also explore the forest around the inn to unravel its mysteries and complete quests that offer reward items for your establishment. Bear and Breakfast is available for Nintendo Switch for R$37.99.

Return to Monkey Island – September 17 – SW and PC

The famous pirate Guybrush Threepwood is back after many years have passed since his last adventure. Frustrated at not having found the Secret of Monkey Island, he will set out on a new journey that will bring the famous series to a close with the return of one of the creators, Ron Gilbert. Classic point-and-click gameplay will also return with the series’ signature humor as fans revisit old locations with a new look. Return to Monkey Island is available for Nintendo Switch and PC via the Steam digital store for R$64.95.

