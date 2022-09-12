Pabllo Vittar makes a surprise appearance in Rita Ora’s show, on the Mundo Stage, with ‘Amor de Que’ | Rock in Rio

And the time has come for Rita Ora to debut on the Mundo do Rock in Rio ! And the cat has already entered with everything, ok? With super powerful vocals and a very excited audience, the British singer has already started singing the hit “Body on Me”. Promised and delivered!

Shortly after, in the middle of the show, when no one even expected it, Pabllo Vittar SIMPLY entered the stage and performed “Amor de Que” with the singer. Girls, our heart can’t take all this emotion! And of course the public loved it, right? The entire Rock City sang with the kingas.

1 of 2 Pabllo Vittar and Rita Ora at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Multishow Pabllo Vittar and Rita Ora at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Multishow

Rita Ora is a pop singer born in Kosovo, Eastern Europe, and raised in London. She, who had been going to drama school since she was a little girl, started singing professionally at age 16 in London pubs. After being discovered by an executive from the Roc Nation label (at the time, managed by rapper Jay-Z), Rita began to design a solo career participating in singles by other artists.

2 of 2 Rita Ora at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Samuel Kobayashi/Multishow Rita Ora at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Samuel Kobayashi/Multishow