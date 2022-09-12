Palmeiras already has a 70% chance of being champion; see title and relegation odds in Brasileirão

Palmeiras had a positive round after beating Juventude and seeing rival Flamengo stumble over the Brasileirão

O palm trees beat the lantern Juventude on Saturday and saw the runner-up Flamengo stumble on Goiás at the end of the 26th round last Sunday night. With the results, the alviverde team opened up even more advantage at the end of the Brazilian and saw his title chances grow.

According to FiveThirtyEight, a website specializing in mathematical projections and a partner of ESPNthe CAbel Ferreira’s men have a 72% chance of lifting the cup. already the Dorival’s team, in turn, has only a 15% chance.

The numbers contrast with those of the last round, the 25th, which ended with Flamengo with a 23% chance and Palmeiras with 65%.

Other teams that still have a chance above 1% of title are the International (7%), Fluminense (3%) and Corinthians (two%).

In the table, Palmeiras leads with 54 points, eight ahead of Flamengo (46). Then come Internacional (45), Fluminense (45) and Corinthians (44).

Already as for relegation, the favorites to fall to the Serie B are Youth (98%), Atlético-GO (87%), Hawaii (78%) and coritiba (52%).

They also appear threatened cuiabá (44%), Botafogo (15%), Strength (8%) and Ceará (6%).

In the table, Juventude is the last place with only 18 points. Above are Atlético-GO (22), Avai (25), Cuiabá (26), Coritiba (28), Fortaleza (30), Ceará (31), Sao Paulo (31) and Botafogo (31).