Palmeiras qualifies for Libertadores 2023, and chances of being champion of the Brasileirão go to 81% | statistical spy

The combination of results from round #26 of the Brasileirão turned Palmeiras into the first Brazilian team to qualify for Libertadores 2023. Data from the Statistical Spy indicate that the current two-time continental champion secured at least sixth place in the Brazilian Championship, which classifies the top six for the main South American club competition.

Rony celebrates Palmeiras' goal against Juventude — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

In addition to the already guaranteed Palmeiras, six other teams opened up a large advantage to compete for the other five spots for the Libertadores: Flamengo, Internacional, Fluminense, Athletico-PR, Corinthians and Atlético-MG have more than a 50% chance of finishing the Brasileirão among the top six. The difference between their probability and that of Goiás, the next in line and which today has a 6% chance of qualifying for Libertadores after the draw at home with Flamengo, is abysmal.

As they are showing greater offensive productivity and more consistent defensive resistance, in the 12 rounds that remain, third-placed Flamengo has a greater chance of getting a spot in Libertadores via Brasileirão than the vice-leader Internacional, but it will be the results of each confrontation that will demonstrate whether this potential technical advantage will be confirmed.

The Brasileirão can still classify the seventh place for the Libertadores if the champion of this year’s edition finishes the national in the first six places. The final will be disputed by Flamengo and Athletico-PR, currently third and sixth placed, respectively.

In partnership with economist Bruno Imaizumi, we analyzed 90,130 shots registered by Espião Statístico in 3,679 Brasileirões games since the 2013 edition, which serve as a parameter to measure the current productivity of teams in attack and defense based on the expectation of goal (xG) , internationally consolidated metric. The data serve as a parameter to calculate the chances of each team winning the remaining games, making 10 thousand simulations for each match to be played, which results in the percentages shown below. The methodology used is explained at the end of the text.

See below the potential that each team has to finish the Brasileirão in the G-4 or G-6:

Chances of going to Libertadores Club Odds of G-4 Odds of G-6 palm trees 99.4% 100% Flamengo 70.3% 92.0% International 66.5% 91.0% Fluminense 62.8% 89.4% Atletico-PR 44.5% 79.5% Corinthians 31.8% 67.3% Atlético-MG 20.9% 53.8% Goiás 1.0% 6.2% saints 0.9% 5.6% Bragantino 0.8% 5.6% Sao Paulo 0.5% 3.5% America-MG 0.5% 2.8% Botafogo 0.1% 2.0% Ceará 0.1% 1.0% Strength 0 0.4%

Palmeiras’ victory over Juventude and Flamengo’s draw away from home with Goiás increased the probability of Palmeiras being the champion of the 2022 Brasileirão to 81%. for the vice-leader Internacional, who now has a 6% chance of taking the title, in the round-off tied with Flamengo. Fluminense has 4%; Corinthians, 1%; Atlético-MG, 0.4%.

Title chances in the Brasileirão Club chances palm trees 80.5% Flamengo 6.4% International 5.8% Fluminense 3.8% Atletico-PR 2.2% Corinthians 1.0% Atlético-MG 0.4%

Projection of the Statistical Spy indicates that Coritiba and Cuiabá, who face each other in the last round, in Cuiabá, will have a private dispute in the fight to remain in Serie A in 2023. After round #26, Coritiba started to have a 58% chance of to be in the first national division, and Cuiabá, 49.4%. Immediately before the duo is Fortaleza, which today has an 84% chance of continuing in the first division, a much more comfortable potential.

The chances of Avaí staying in Serie A went to 22%, and those of Atlético-GO, to 15%. To turn these chances into 100%, they will need a historic turnaround, which would immediately be associated with the mythical recovery achieved by the “Team de Guerreiros” that avoided the relegation of Fluminense in 2009 after their chances of staying in Serie A reached 1%.

Chances of staying in Serie A Club Stay in Serie A palm trees 100% Flamengo 100% International 100% Fluminense 100% Atletico-PR 99.9% Corinthians 99.9% Atlético-MG 99.9% saints 98.3% Bragantino 98.2% Goiás 98.1% Sao Paulo 96.5% America-MG 96.1% Botafogo 92.9% Ceará 89.7% Strength 84.4% coritiba 57.8% cuiabá 49.4% Hawaii 22.0% Atlético-GO 15.0% Youth 1.7%

— Photo: Bruno Imaizumi/Statistical Spy

We present the statistical probabilities based on the parameters of the “Expected Goals” or “Goals Expectation” (xG) model, a metric consolidated in the data analysis that has as a reference the shots recorded by the Statistical Spy in 3,679 Brasileirões games since the edition of 2013.

The variables considered in the model are: (1) the distance and angle of the shot in relation to the goal; (2) if the shot was made face to face with the goalkeeper; (3) if it was made without the presence of the goalkeeper; (4) the body part used to complete; (5) whether the finish was first-time, straightened or loaded; whether the kick was made with the player’s good or bad leg; (6) the origin of the play (penalty, corner, cross, direct foul, steal, touch-in, etc.); (7) whether assistance was provided from within the area; (8) the position in which the athlete plays; (9) kick force indicators; (10) the market value of teams in each season from Transfermarkt website data (as a proxy for squad quality); (11) game time; (12) the age of the player; (13) the goalkeeper’s height in plays originating from overhead balls; (14) the difference in the score at the time of each submission.

Out of every hundred shots from the half-moon, for example, only seven turn into a goal. So, a half moon shot has a goal expectation (xG) of about 0.07. Each position on the field has a different expectation of a shot turning into a goal, which increases if it is a counterattack because there are fewer opponents to avoid the completion of the play. Each score is added up over the course of the match to arrive at a team’s total xG in each game. This variation indicates the chances of teams to beat each opponent and, from there, the chance of clubs to finish the championship in each position is calculated.

The model used in the analysis follows a statistical distribution called Bivariate Poisson, which calculates the probabilities of events (in this case, the goals of each team) to happen within a certain time interval (the game). To arrive at the predictions about the chances of each team finishing the championship in each position, the Monte Carlo method was used, which basically relies on simulations to generate results. For each game not yet played, we run ten thousand simulations.