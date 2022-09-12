Patrícia Poeta is not intimidated by criticism and sends indirect in ‘Meeting’ | TV

Since his debut at the helm of the “Date”, which took place on July 4th, that is, more than two months ago, Patrícia Poeta continues to be criticized by several viewers, who insist on highlighting a speech or attitude of the presenter to detonate it. Annoyed with the negative comments received daily, the journalist decided to fight back and has been distributing indirect, either behind or in front of the cameras.

This time, Manoel Soares’ co-star took advantage of the audience’s excitement, who started the edition broadcast on Monday morning (12) with much applause, and sent a hint like that to the critics on duty. Without naming names or any specific event, the commander of the morning attraction of the Rede Globo didn’t think twice before saying what he was feeling.

In her first words, the presenter of “Encontro” greeted the viewers and, in addition to thanking everyone who was watching the daily program, made a point of highlighting the isolated leadership in the disputed fight at Ibope: “Hello! Very good morning! Another week of ‘Encounter’ is starting. It’s great to be able to count on your company on the other side of the screen, in our ‘Super Manhã da Globo, audience champion’.

Soon after, Patricia announced that, as of today, the audience was no longer required to wear protective masks: “By the way, let me say a very special good morning to you, who woke up very early this Monday. A great day for this dear audience… Take a look at each one’s smile, which today is without masks. How wonderful! What a good thing to be able to give that smile without a mask”.

This is not the first time that Poet has spoken about the criticism he has been receiving. Recently, the presenter of the Marinho station could not contain all her fury and, through her social networks, used words such as fake news to comment and deny some information about her and her program. In addition, the presenter is always posting photos with guests and audience, showing how much she is loved by the public.

“Fighting fake news with detailed audience numbers I just received, referring to last week (yes, this week’s have been even better!!!). Enough of the evil rumors and lies. Ugly thing and bad people, who only wish evil for the other. What a shame!… Taking advantage of the time and space on your timeline to also thank you for the affection and the audience! Gratitude for allowing me into your home, doing what I love – and with an amazing team that works tirelessly every day! A blessed night to all of us! We continue to fight hate with peace and love.”wrote Patricia Poeta on her official profile on Instagram.

