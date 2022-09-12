Paulina Porizkova had a family separated in the war and married a musician

Paulina Porizkova, a 57-year-old former model, has drawn attention on social media for her publications against ageism and the relationship with beauty and sensuality after youth.

The Czech became famous in the 80s when she appeared on the cover of international magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Sport’s Illustrated, Harper’s Bazaar and Playboy. In the 1990s, she was named one of the most beautiful women in the world by People magazine. She was also married to a famous singer for 30 years.

However, before that, she had already been featured in international news for being the subject of a dispute between her parents and the Czech government after the Warsaw Pact.

Discover Paulina’s story:

Political tensions tore the family apart

Paulina spent years separated from her parents in childhood. In 1968, anti-Soviet activists Anna Porizkova and Jiri Porizka fled Czechoslovakia to escape the invasion of Russia during the Warsaw Pact, leaving Paulina in the care of her grandmother.

Czech authorities forbade the couple to regain custody of their daughter. Three years later, Paulina’s mother tried to kidnap her but was arrested. She was seven months pregnant. After being granted amnesty, Anna was placed under house arrest for three years, until the family was expelled from the country.

Paulina then moved with her mother and younger brother to Sweden and obtained Swedish citizenship. Shortly after, her father abandoned the family. She had gone six years without seeing him. They haven’t been close since.

That’s why the former model spoke openly about her support for Ukraine in the war against Russia: “How many people, how many families are going to suffer now because of a man’s lust for power? This matter is very personal for me and my family.” . We support Ukraine,” he wrote in a post.

Video star and marriage to vocalist

In 1984, Paulina starred in the video for the hit “Drive”, by the American band The Cars. During the recordings, she met vocalist and guitarist Ric Ocasek. She was 19 and he was 40, when they fell in love and began to live a romance.

“Ric has always been enchanted by her. He was married when he met Paulina and she was very young, but it was love at first sight. He couldn’t believe that such a beautiful person wanted to be with him,” said an executive who helped produce the film. video.

They were married five years later when Paulina was 24 and Ric was 45. They had two children together: Jonathan Raven Ocasek, 28, and Oliver Orion Ocasek, 24.

best paid model

Paulina Porizkova was the face of cosmetics brand Estée Lauder for six years Image: Disclosure

From 1988 to 1944, Paulina porizkova was the face of the cosmetics brand This is Lauder. According to some publications, the model signed the most expensive contract at the time to represent the brand: US$ 6 million or more than R$ 30 million at the current price. In the six years she represented the brand, Paulina appeared in campaigns and acted in commercials.

After the end of the work with Estée Lauder, she became the face of the German brand Escada after signing a new multi-million contract.

Separation, Ric’s Death and Surprising Will

In May 2018, Paulina and Ocasek announced their separation. Just over a year later, Ocasek died at age 75. He was battling heart problems and pulmonary emphysema.

The day after the death, a twist: Paulina found out that Ocasek had rewritten his will weeks before, leaving her out. He claimed that she abandoned her while he was sick.

“I make no provision for my wife […] because we are in the process of divorce. Even if I die before our divorce is finalized, […] Paulina is not entitled to any share […] because she abandoned me,” the artist wrote in the document.

However, friends of the couple interviewed by the Page Six newspaper stated that Paulina was by Ocasek’s side even after the separation, and say that it was the singer who changed his behavior and “left the relationship aside”.

In September of last year, Paulina paid tribute to him on social media: “In the 35 years we’ve spent together, the vast majority of the memories we’ve created are wonderful. That’s what I’m going to focus on. In the 25 years of wonderful memories. My love, you know we miss you everyday.”