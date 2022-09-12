Paysandu wins Figueirense and embola ABC group – 09/11/2022 – News

The weekend that could be guaranteed access to ABC, was for the maintenance of “survival” for everyone involved in the group. This Sunday (11), Paysandu beat Figueirense 1-0, in Belém, and continues with chances of access, as well as ABC, Figueirense and Vitória.

Adriano Abreu ABC welcomes Paysandu again in a decisive game for both teams

In a tied game and with little ball rolling, Paysandu managed to score the only goal of the match at 7 minutes of the second half, with Darlei. From there, Figueirense, who was doing “wax” throughout the first half, had to look for the game, while the team from Pará, who was looking for victory, gave up playing and remained in the anti-game. And the game ended 1-0.

With that, Paysandu went to 3 points and remains in the lantern of group B. ABC leads, with 8 points, while Figueirense remained with 6 points and Vitória is with 5. In the next round, ABC receives Paysandu in Frasqueirão , while Figueirense visits Vitória, in Salvador.

ABC and Figueirense can mathematically guarantee access in the next round. Just win your games. If ABC draws with Paysandu, the team from Belém will be eliminated and the Mais Querido will qualify if Figueirense wins Vitória. In the event of ABC’s defeat, Paysandu will remain alive in the competition until the last round.