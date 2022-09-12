Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Disney+ series inspired by book gets official teaser

In the event D3a disney revealed a little more about the details of the new original series Percy Jackson and the olympians. The production that will arrive exclusively on streaming Disney+ is inspired by the books published by the writer Rick Riordan.

The series will bring the journey of the character Percy Jackson, played by the actor Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) at Camp Half-Blood. It is worth noting that the author of the original work wrote the title pilot.

In addition to Riordan, the production also has the direction of Jon Steinberg (The Old Man), who directs some episodes of the first season, and James Bobin (Dora and the Lost City) as general director.

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ only in 2024, but still no official date. Check out the first teaser for the new Disney original series below.

Remembering that the Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series has five volumes published between 2005 and 2009.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Synopsis

“Based on the novels written by Rick Riordan, the series follows young Percy Jackson, a boy who has just discovered he is a demigod – half human, half god. Percy is the son of Poseidon, the God of Seas and Oceans in Greek Mythology, and must learn to control his special abilities. Attending Camp Half-Blood, a place for kids and teens like him, Percy grows closer to Grover and Annabeth.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Cast

In addition to Scobell, the series Percy Jackson and the Olympians still has Jason Mantzukas (The Dictator) as Dionysus, Megan Mulally (Bob’s Burgers) in the role of Alecto, Virginia Kull (The Big Bend) as Sally Jackson and Leah Jeffries (The Beast) as Annabeth Chase.



