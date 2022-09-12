“Percy Jackson” gets first official teaser; check out

The series “Percy Jackson and the olympians”gives Disney+finally won his first teaser official. The material came out this Saturday (10), during the D23 – a special event of the company, which presented several news about the contents of the disney.

In the preview, you can see Walker Scobell immersed in the role of Percy Jackson. The clip shows the protagonist arriving at Camp Half-Blood, a secret training ground for demigods. You can also see Poseidon’s Cabin on site.

O teaser features a narration by Percy, who starts the video with the same line as the book: “Look, I didn’t want to be a half-blood,” he says. The series will feature Rick Riordan – author of the literary saga that inspired the series – as executive producer. The writer has already indicated that the Disney+ production will be a more faithful adaptation than the 2010 and 2013 films produced by Disney. Fox Films.

Check the first teaser “Percy Jackson” official:

“Percy Jackson”: Walker Scobell talks about his character during Disney event

D23, Disney’s special event, was attended by several stars linked to the company’s productions – including Rick Riordan and Walker Scobell, who lives the role of the protagonist in “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”.

In response to the media present at the location, the actor spoke a little about the role: “Percy is funny, he is witty. He’s pretty hot,” he described. “I am incredibly grateful to be playing one of Rick’s characters. We’re all. And I promise I will do my best every day to bring Percy Jackson to life for all of us.”

In addition to Scobell, the series will feature Leah Sava Jeffries like Annabeth and Aryan Simhadri like Grover. The direction of production is James Bobin.

For now, there is no further information about the series’ premiere. However, “Percy Jackson” is expected to hit the Disney+ catalog in the first half of 2024.

