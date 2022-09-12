Percy Jackson Series Reveals First Mystery Teaser at D23; Look

Percy Jackson and the olympiansseries of Disney+ based on the books of Rick Riordan, had its first preview revealed at D23. The teaser, which shows the protagonist at Camp Half-Blood, can be seen above.

At the Disney event, which was attended by Riordan, the protagonist Walker Scobbell talked about the responsibility he has with the role: “Percy Jackson is funny, sarcastic, hot-tempered, and I promise I will always give my heart to be the best Percy Jackson possible.”

Percy Jackson and the olympians has five volumes published between 2005 and 2009. The series also had the derivative The Heroes of Olympusalso with five volumes.

The title character will gain the face of Walker Scobbellwhich recently stood out alongside Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project. with him will be Leah Jeffries (The beast) as Annabeth, daughter of the goddess Athena and Percy’s romantic interest; and Aryan Simhadri (Twelve is too much) as Grover, the satyr who is the protagonist’s best friend and protector.

Rick Riordan himself will write the series pilot, alongside Jon Steinberg (Black Sails). The direction will be James Bobin (the Muppets) and, although the premiere date has not been set by Disney+, the author expects the production to come out only in 2024.

