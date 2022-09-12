Plane taking off moments before another lands draws attention in video this weekend

Scene from the video shown below – Image: Playback / Just Planes





A video posted this weekend has drawn attention and generated many comments on social media, showing a commercial plane leaving the runway on its takeoff just moments before another lands on the same runway.

The recording, available below, was published by Just Planes, a profile well known around the world for making and selling videos of complete flights on board the most varied models of planes and the most diverse airlines (including Brazilian).

In this case, it is a recording made on the ground, aligned with a runway at Itami Airport, in Osaka, Japan:





As seen in the scenes above, it is noted that a Boeing 737 starts the takeoff run and, still during its ground displacement, a Boeing 777 appears already in the short final approach to landing.

When the first one leaves the track, no more than 7 or 8 seconds pass before the second touches the ground.

The situation calls attention because it is not very common for two planes to be seen operating a takeoff and a landing, on the same runway, with such a small time difference. As a result, many people have questioned whether there was no risk, since in the event of a go-around, for example, there would be two planes flying very close together, possibly below the minimum separation distances.

However, it is not possible to draw conclusions about the operation, as Just Planes did not provide precise details about the situation, described only as “Very close on the runway of Osaka Airport”. Would it be a normal operation of two commercial flights? Was there any prior coordination? Is this procedure common at this airport? Or was there an operational failure?

At the time of publishing this article, there is no information to answer these or other questions about what really happened.