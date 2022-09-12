Police detect link between CACs and gangs of robbers

The Civil Police of Rio Grande do Sul traced the origin of the weapons used by four criminals disguised as civil police officers in a robbery at a supermarket in Guaíba, in Porto Alegre, capital of Rio Grande do Sul, on December 29 of last year.

With rifles and pistols, the men entered the establishment, gathered the guards, disarmed them and announced the robbery. More than R$ 4 million were stolen. Two weeks later, the police seized one of the weapons used in the crime, abandoned by the gang on the run: a 7.62 caliber rifle legally purchased by a sports sniper.

Police discovered that a man took his Hunter, Shooter and Collector (CAC) registration certificate from the Army, bought the rifle and passed it on to the group.

According to the police, the case of Guaíba is not an isolated one: police investigations in four states show the role of CACs in supplying weapons and ammunition to gangs specializing in theft of large amounts, such as attacks on bank branches and transporters of valuables and robberies. with dominance of small and medium-sized cities, a modality known as “Novo Cangaço”.

As published in O Globo, the rifle used by criminals in the robbery of the carrier in Guaíba was purchased by the CAC for R$14,000 at a gun store authorized by the Army to sell the product, in August 2021. As he had no criminal record, he got the certificate of registration. For the service, he won R$ 2 thousand from the gang.

“The rifle was taken by him at the store and, on the same day, it was passed on to the criminals. We detected that he also bought three other pistols for the same gang, with the shooter’s record”, said police chief João Paulo de Abreu, from the 1st Police Station for Repression of Robbery (1st DR), responsible for investigating the crime.

The CAC was arrested in February of this year, but is free. All other robbers were identified and arrested. On the same day as the robbery, most of the money was recovered inside a van abandoned by the criminals with mechanical problems. Of the total stolen, only R$ 82 thousand reais were not found.

Join our WhatsApp group, clicking on this link

Join our Telegram channel, click on this link