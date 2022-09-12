Pope: letting yourself be disturbed by those who have left, like God who suffers when we leave

angelus

V. The Angel of the Lord announced to Mary.

A. And She conceived of the Holy Ghost.

Holy Mary…

V. Behold the handmaid of the Lord.

A. Let it be done to me according to Your Word.

Holy Mary…

V. And the divine Word became incarnate.

A. And dwelt among us.

Holy Mary…

V. Pray for us Holy Mother of God.

A. That we may be worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray.

Infuse, Lord, as we ask you, your grace into our souls, so that we, who through the Annunciation of the Angel know the Incarnation of Christ, your Son, through his Passion and Death on the Cross, may be led to the glory of the Resurrection. Through our Lord Jesus Christ your Son who is God with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.

Glory to the Father… (3 times)

Give them Lord eternal rest. And perpetual light enlighten them. Rest in peace.

Amen…

Apostolic or Papal Blessing

Lord be with you. He is between us.

Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and ever.

Our protection is in the name of the Lord.

Who made heaven and earth. Bless you the Almighty God, Father, and Son and Holy Spirit.

Amen