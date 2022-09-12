Pouso Alegre wins Amazonas again and goes to Serie D final

In the first leg, held at Manduzo, in Pouso Alegre, Pouso had already won by the same score.
The opponent of Pouso Alegre in the big decision will be América de Natal. The potiguar team arrived decisive by eliminating So Bernardo-SP in the semifinal.
prize
Campaigns
In its trajectory in Serie D, Pouso Alegre finished the first phase in the lead of Group 6, with 26 points. Next, the club from the south of Minas Gerais eliminated Operrio de Vargem Grande-MT (second round), Paran Clube (round of 16), ASA-AL (quarter-final) and Amazonas in this semi-final.
Amrica-RN was the vice-leader of Group 3 in the first phase, with 24 points, behind Retr-PE, with 33. Afterwards, they went through Jacuipense-BA (second phase), Moto Club-MA (eighth of final), Caxias (quarterfinals) and So Bernardo-SP (semifinals).
The game in Manaus
Pouso Alegre exploited counterattacks in the first half and reached their goal in the 20th minute. Neto Paraba scored with Ingro, received on the right and touched the exit of goalkeeper Luiz Henrique: 1 to 0.
Even with more possession of the ball, Amazonas only scared in the additions, when Dedeco received a free-kick, but had the kick blocked by defender Thuram.
In the final stage, Pouso Alegre managed to score well the main parts of Amazonas and held the advantage to confirm its place in the big decision.
AMAZONAS 0 X 1 POUSO ALEGRE
amazon
Luiz Henrique, Yuri Ferraz (Biel Potiguar), Alison, Luis Gustavo, Christian (Dedeco), talo, Diogo Dolem (Vitinho), Rafael Tavares, Luizinho (Pedro Igor), Miliano and Jud (Robertinho). Coach: Rafael Lacerda
Happy landing
Edson; Nando (Denner), Victor, Thuram and Foguinho; Serginho (Igor), Roldan and Neto Paraba (Leo Gobo); Marcos Nunes (Igor), Ingro (Franklin) and Iago. Coach: Paulo Roberto Santos
Goal
Neto Paraba, from Pouso Alegre – 20min Q1
red card:
Igor (Pouso Alegre)
Yellow cards:
Rafael Tavares, Jud and Robertinho (Amazonas)
Marcos Nunes and Edson (Pouso Alegre)
Place: Carlos Zamith Stadium, in Manaus
Date and time: Sunday (11/9), at 16:00 (from Brasilia)
Reason: Serie D semi-final return game
referee: Paulo Henrique de Melo Salmazio (MS)
Assistants: Eduardo Goncalves da Cruz (MS), Marcos dos Santos Brito (MS)
VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)
VAR Assistants: Ciro Chaban Junqueira (DF) and Silvio Eduardo Silva E Silva (MA)