Price may drop! Government studies new toll concession model

The government is studying some changes in the road concession contracts that could reduce the value of the Toll. The intention is to include a clause providing for demand risk sharing. The proposal is being studied by the Ministry of Economy. See what else is being discussed.

Read more: No money for the toll? Find out what to do to resolve the situation

The change was presented to the Ministry of Infrastructure. The demand risk sharing would be between the operator and the Union. However, the forecast is still that the contracts undergo periodic reviews. The news was passed on by technicians from the economic team heard by Estadão/Broadcast.

Reduce the toll

The review of contracts should take place between four and five years. The proposal is to evaluate the economic, financial and traffic effects on highways. According to the proposal of the Ministry of Economy, if the demand for vehicles is not met, the concessionaire can suspend the work schedule.

In addition to reducing the value of the toll, the changes also want to decrease the amount of road concessions. Another point under study indicates that, if the contract is in the last ten years of validity, it can be extended. It will be that or – only as a last resort – there will be a fare increase.

According to the government, the changes will not apply to the contracts in force, only to the next auctions. The intention behind the measures is to ensure more legal certainty in contracts.

The technicians interviewed by Estadão/Broadcast pointed out some serious problems in the concessions between 2012 and 2014. Among them are errors in estimating the demand for vehicles on the highways.

Without the changes proposed through the study, the risk of demand from road concessions is currently absorbed by the private operator. In addition, the contracts in force do not have mechanisms and triggers to mitigate the possible effects of an oversized demand.

The study presented to the Ministry of Infrastructure indicates that if the demand is lower than initially projected, the volume of investments will also be lower, so this should reduce the toll value by up to 22%.