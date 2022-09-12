Prince Harry speaks for the first time after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth: ‘Contagious smile’







Prince Harry speaks out for the first time after his grandmother’s death photo: Reuters

Four days after her grandmother’s death, the queen Elizabeth IIO prince harry manifested himself for the first time this Monday, 12. In an open letter, he recalled moments he lived alongside the monarch, with whom he had a close relationship.

In the communiqué, Harry honored his grandmother and described it as a “compass for many for their commitment to service and duty”. Queen Elizabeth II died last Thursday, the 8th, at the age of 96.

The prince also pointed out moments for which he says he is grateful to have lived with his grandmother. “From my earliest childhood memories and meeting you for the first time as my Commander.”

“To the first moments when you found my dear wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” said Harry, who also thanked the queen for her “commitment to service, her advice and her infectious smile.”

Over the weekend, Harry, accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, and the Princes of Wales, William and Kate, visited one of the memorial sites for the Queen in front of Windsor Castle. Despite leaving the monarchy in 2020 to live with his wife and children in the United States, Harry maintained a close and affectionate relationship with his grandmother.