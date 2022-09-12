Puberty: when is it considered precocious? | Health

Puberty is the period when a person’s life changes from childhood to adulthood. In this process, hormonal, physical and psychological changes occur. But at what age does it occur and when is it considered precocious?

“Precocious puberty occurs when the onset of Secondary sexual characteristics appear before age eight in girls and before age nine in boys”, explains pediatric endocrinologist Ana Canton.

The endocrinologist, who is also a member of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM), recalls that, although the first period is a very strong milestone in the girl’s life, it is not the first event of puberty. “Menstruation (menarche) occurs two to three years after puberty“, it says.

Crésio de Aragão Dantas, pediatrician and president of the Scientific Department of Endocrinology of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), explains that the Puberty typically occurs between the ages of 9 and 14 in boys and between 8 and 13 years in girls. Before this track is precocious. After the age limits, it is considered late.

Experts explain that there are three types of precocious puberty: central (the most frequent); peripheral (tumor, cyst that produced testosterone in the testis or estrogen in the ovary); and incomplete.

“Central precocious puberty as a whole is much more likely to occur in girls. We see a 10 to 1 ratio of girls to boys, mostly with no clear cause.. In the boy it is easier to identify the cause”, completes the pediatric endocrine.

and what are the signs of puberty? See secondary sexual characteristics in girls and boys.

Emergence of breast bud – first sign

Pubic hair

axillary hair

armpit odor

Acne

Body contour modification

Menstruation (menarche) – the last feature

Enlarged testicles – first sign

penis enlargement

Pubic hair

axillary hair

voice modification

facial hair

First ejaculation (spermmark) – last characteristic

“In girls it is easier to identify precocious puberty, since the first sign is the breast bud. In boys, as neither the parents nor the child perceive, it is up to the pediatrician to always examine the genitalia. We advise pediatricians to pay attention to the pubertal development range – between 5 and 14 years old”, emphasizes the president of the Scientific Department of Endocrinology at SBP.

Causes of precocious puberty

Precocious puberty is caused by anticipated increase in sex hormones in the blood. There are some possible causes such as genetics, organic or environmental causes.

“Precocious puberty can be sporadic, but it can also be genetically related. If the mother had puberty earlier, the daughter will have it too.. This happens in 25% of cases, on average”, emphasizes the endocrinologist.

Among the environmental causes are the endocrine disruptors. These are substances that we have in the environment, that we are exposed to, such as pesticides, parabens, bisphenol-A.

“These compounds will somehow affect the regulation of the hormonal area. They are substances that affect the normal endocrine situation. We have no control because it is in the environment, in food, in day-to-day exposure”, explains Ana Canton.

Risks and impacts on the child’s life

The first risk for the child is the very rapid acceleration of bone maturation, causing the child to lose height potential. According to pediatric endocrine, a person can enter adulthood with a much shorter stature. SAME than she would have.

Furthermore, this precocious puberty hinders the child’s social adequacy. “If she is at the appropriate age of her peers, she will not suffer from comparisons. There are studies showing that girls with precocious puberty would have a greater chance of psychological disorders”, warns the endocrinologist.

Precocious puberty also increases the risk of sexual abuse and early pregnancy. There is also a greater chance of estrogen-dependent cancer related to early menarche.

“In addition to the psychosocial manifestations, precocious puberty exposes a child to sex hormones too early. This can increase the risk of endometrial, breast, cervical cancer. The consequences range from the first moment (psychosocial changes) to the later ones, such as malignant neoplasms”, completes the SBP pediatrician.

Treatment for central precocious puberty (caused by the early release of hormones by the central nervous system) is available in the Unified Health System (SUS). In order for the process to be interrupted, the specialists prescribe the use of hormone blockers.

The medication is an analogue of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GNRH) and regulates the production of hormones that stimulate the ovaries and testes. He blocks this puberty ahead of time. It is given by injections that can be subcutaneous or intramuscular every 1, 3 or 6 months.

“It is provided by SUS and works very well. Side effects are few and far between. If the child starts treatment too early, around 3, 4 years old, she will use it for a long time. Average, treatment lasts two to three years – the girl wears it up to 11 years of chronological age. Boys use it longer. This assessment is made by the age of the bone“, explains the endocrine.

Months after stopping use of blockers, the child enters puberty.

Early menstruation vs early menopause

Will a woman who got her period early (so-called early menstruation) automatically have an early menopause? According to the two experts interviewed by the g1the answer is NO.

“It’s a little intuitive to think that, but there are few works that follow girls with precocious puberty throughout their lives.. Nothing prevents a woman who has had an early period from having an early menopause. But we don’t have papers that prove the relationship”, says Ana Canton.