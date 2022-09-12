In The favorite, Halley (Cauã Reymond) will find that Donatela (Claudia Raia) is your biological mother and will be in disbelief. To make matters worse, he will be deeply shaken, as he thinks the woman is dead and will blame Cilene (Elizângela) therefore. “You are to blame for killing my motherand”, he will say.

In scenes that will air soon, Halley will confront Cinele: “When Flora told the lady that she was Donatela’s son, you had to have told me, you couldn’t have let me date my own sister”will speak the handsome, believing that Lara is his sister.

Cilene will defend herself: “My son, I was afraid of what Flora might do. She threatened to kill both of us (…) By now you should already know that Flora fulfills her promises“, the cafetina will say. Then the boy will ask if Cilene was an accomplice of Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura) in her kidnapping, when she was still a baby.

“I didn’t know, my son! Silveirinha tricked me, Halley! For God’s sake believe me. I would never have stayed with you if I knew you were my best friend’s son“, says Cinele. Revolted, Halley will revolt.

“Best friend? It was because of her and because of her testimony that my real mother went to jail! Worse, she killed herself in jail because of him. Now I can understand her suffering when Donatela died. Flora pushed Donatela to the gallows and the lady went there and kicked the chair! You were to blame for killing my mother”. And will proceed: “And the worst thing about the statement you gave was false, because Flora was the one who killed my father, right?”, will fire the character of Cauã Reymond.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.