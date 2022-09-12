Putin Warns Of ‘Catastrophic Consequences’ Of Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant Attacks | World

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday about the consequences of the attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhia plant, the largest in Europe. The nuclear plant remains occupied by Russian forces.

During a phone conversation with Macron, Putin drew attention to “regular Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporizhia plants, including the disposal of radioactive waste, which could lead to catastrophic consequences”.

The French president told Putin that the Russian occupation is the cause of concern about the plant’s integrity.

This Sunday (11), for safety reasons, Ukraine shut down the reactors that were still in operation. With the measure, the plant stopped supplying energy to the electrical grid.

On Saturday (10th), Macron spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the conversation, the two warned that the situation is very worrying there and they reinforced the same demand for the withdrawal of Russian forces from Zaporizhia.

“Our position is that the only way to protect Europe from a nuclear disaster is to demilitarize the plant,” Zelensky said on Twitter.

The Zaporizhia nuclear plant, located in southern Ukraine, has been occupied by Russian troops since March and has been the target of bomb attacks in recent weeks. Russia and Ukraine exchange accusations about the authorship of the attacks.

Ukraine faces blackouts and power cuts

Russian attacks led to power outages and water supply cuts in several areas of Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday.

“The (Russian) occupiers have hit critical infrastructure in the city and region of Kharkiv,” the region’s governor, Olegh Synehubov, wrote on Telegram.

He further said that “in several population centers, there is no electricity or water supply. Fires have occurred where these attacks have taken place and emergency teams are containing the flames.”

According to another report, Russian forces also hit power infrastructure in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region, disrupting power supplies to several cities.said the governor of the region Valentyn Reznichenko.

“We will manage. All services are in operation. We will restore everything as soon as possible.”

