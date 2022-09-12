Queen Elizabeth: Prince Harry pays tribute to grandmother

Prince Harry made the first statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The 37-year-old Duke shared a text on the Archewell website, signing himself.

“As we celebrate the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen — and as we mourn her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she has been for many in their commitment to service and duty,” Harry said.

He called the monarch an “admired and respected leader” and commented on her “unshakable grace”.

“Grandmother, although this final farewell brings us great sadness, I am eternally grateful for all of our first encounters — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my dear wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.

“I appreciate these moments shared with you, and the many other special moments. You are already greatly missed, not just for us but for the whole world,” added the prince.

Over the weekend, Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton walked together to accompany tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

The royal quartet stayed for about 40 minutes at the venue and greeted the audience, according to the BBC. According to Kensington Palace, William invited his brother and sister-in-law on the walk. A CNN source said William called his brother and sister-in-law on the walk as a way of showing unity at a time when the family was struggling.