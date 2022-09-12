Queues at the women’s Derby: for Palmeiras the problem was that fans arrived late – 09/12/2022

Palmeiras fans faced difficulties to buy tickets and enter Allianz Parque in the semifinal of the women’s Brasileirão against Corinthians, last Saturday (10). Long lines formed to enter the arena.

There are complaints that there were few open gates and that there was a lack of organization until the moment for the crowd to pass through the turnstiles. Nearly halfway through the initial stage of the Derby there were still people outside trying to get in. Dissatisfied fans expressed themselves on social media.

There are also complaints about delays in purchasing tickets at the stadium, even when there is little movement at the box office.

Contacted through its communication department, Palmeiras claimed that the slowness occurred because many fans left to buy tickets and enter the stadium minutes before the game (read at the end of the post, in full, the note sent to the column). That is, the understanding is that it is not a failure in the organization, but a reflection of the attitude of the fans.

According to Palmeiras, three gates were opened for the game in which Corinthians qualified for the final with a 4-0 victory, after winning at Neo Química Arena by 2-1.

Those who went to Allianz had access to the Gol Sul, Gol Norte and Central Leste sectors. The Central West and upper sectors were closed. The semifinal registered an audience of 11,450 people. The stadium’s official capacity for football matches is 43,713 people.

Below, see in full the note sent by the communication department of Palmeiras in response to questions made by the column about the problems faced by fans in the semifinal.

“The team that worked on the sale of tickets for the women’s Derby is strictly the same that works at the box office for the men’s team games. The slowness occurred because many fans left to buy tickets a few minutes before the match, which generated small queues.

There were three open gates (B, C and D). The delay also happened because most of the fans arrived at Allianz Parque close to game time – and many of them only opened the e-ticket at the turnstile. When observing the accumulation of people in one of the accesses, the club reconfigured the turnstiles at gate C to serve fans who purchased tickets with entry through gate D, thus reducing the slowness.

Palmeiras asks its fans, whenever possible, to enter Allianz Parque in advance, in order to ensure access to the arena without any mishap.”