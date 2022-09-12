Rain returns to southern Brazil with high volumes in some areas

MetSul Meteorologia warns of a week of great instability in part of southern Brazil with frequent rain that will be voluminous in part of the region. Although the trend of rain with high volumes in some areas, a picture of precipitation with high accumulated in a generalized way is not expected, with the projections indicating the most expressive volumes in Santa Catarina and Paraná.

The image of the visible channel of the GOES-16 meteorological satellite this Sunday already showed an increase in cloudiness in several areas of the south of the country, with the clear sky on Saturday not being repeated in Rio Grande do Sul. A sign of the imminent change in the weather that will take place today in part of the region with rain.

Areas of instability increase between the afternoon and evening of this Sunday over Santa Catarina and part of Paraná, and one should move to the northern half of Rio Grande do Sul, where until the end of the day it rains at different points.

The greatest instability will occur over the state of Santa Catarina at the end of this Sunday and the risk of isolated hail cannot be ruled out.

The rain hits more areas of Santa Catarina and Paraná this Monday, and should be moderate to heavy in several municipalities, but in Rio Grande do Sul most of the state continues with firm weather. The instability should affect more areas of the North and Northeast of Rio Grande do Sul.

On Tuesday, the weather remains more unstable over the states of Santa Catarina and Paraná, while in the state of Rio Grande do Sul there will be a notable increase in cloudiness with many low clouds that will bring drizzle or light rain at different points, despite the sun appearing with clouds in a large number of locations. .

Both on Wednesday and Thursday the rain tends to be more voluminous in Paraná, but the weather will remain unstable in Santa Catarina in several regions, with alternating sun, clouds and rain. This is what is also expected in several municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul, especially in the East Half, while in the West Half of Rio Grande do Sul, firm weather will predominate.

The situation of instability will not be limited to the South of Brazil, it is expected that many areas of the Southeast Region will not have a week as dry as the last ones, with greater presence of clouds and irregular rain on several days in the state of São Paulo and frequent periods of instability. in the second half of the week in Rio de Janeiro that should extend to points in Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo.

What to Expect in Rainfall Volumes

The week with frequent rain in southern Brazil will bring the highest accumulations of precipitation in Santa Catarina and Paraná, where in several locations the volumes will exceed 50 mm with marks in some municipalities this week close to or above 100 mm. The first half of the week has heavy rain in some areas, as seen in the projection of rain accumulated in 72 hours until 21:00 on Tuesday of the WRF model.

The following projections show the seven-day accumulated rainfall trend of the Icon models, from the German weather service, and the ECMWF model, from the European Meteorological Center. The two models bring a similar scenario of more voluminous rain in Santa Catarina and Paraná, while in Rio Grande do Sul the accumulations should be low in most points and still with very poorly distributed and irregular rain.

In different parts of the Gaucho West Half, it is possible that it won’t even rain this week, since the instability should act more in the North and in the Gaucho East Half, where in most locations the volumes will be low.

