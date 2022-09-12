Record reveals new participants and news from ‘A Fazenda 14’

With a release date scheduled for next Tuesday, September 13, “The Farm 14” promises a lot of fire in the hay. On Record’s “Domingo Espetacular” program, details of the headquarters were shown and some of the participants were announced.

Deolane Bezerra, Deborah Albuquerque (runner-up of “Power Couple Brasil”), Ellen Cardoso (Mulher Strawberry Shortcake), Iran Malfitano, Thomaz Costa, Ruivinha de Marte, Kerline Cardoso and the model Tiago Ramos are some of the names confirmed by the production – and that had already been speculated or announced.

In Record’s program, the possibility that new names could be announced at any time was not ruled out. In the magazine, Bia Miranda has already been confirmed. In all, there will be 21 participants.

According to Rodrigo Carelli, three participants of the season are people that the program was interested in, until then had not agreed to participate and will now be part of the cast of the 14th edition. For the reality show director, it’s the most eclectic cast

In the report, some details of the headquarters were also shared. The outdoor area of ​​the pool and the tree house gained more prominence. In the internal rooms, the kitchen and gym attracted more attention.

In the conversation, the animals were not left out. In addition to the bull, “The Farm 14” will also have two llamas, a mother and a calf. The animals promise to mess with the participants’ heads. The premiere takes place tomorrow, starting at 23:00.