release date, history and more

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has finally been revealed by Ubisoft. With a trailer on Ubisoft Forward, the publisher released information about the narrative, about the protagonist Basim, and about the historical period that we will explore throughout the gameplay.

The title’s launch will take place in 2023, however, the month is still a mystery – but the Ubisoft Store shows February 15th as the day of the premiere. If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, check it out below:

The pre-sale of Assassin’s Creed Mirage has not yet started on the PS Store, but the publisher’s platform already provides important information about the new saga of the franchise.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage predates the events of Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes place 20 years before Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and with that, we will see a younger version of Basim, protagonist of the time. The killer will have a mentor named Roshan – played by actress Shohreh Aghdashloo, Brenda from the series “The Flight Attendant”.

Along the way, Basim will learn several lessons about maturity, and his fate as a Master Assassin will be at stake. Ubisoft intends to present this transformation from “street thief with a mysterious past” to an agent of the Occult to fans.

let’s go to baghdad

Players will learn more about Baghdad’s Golden Age. The setting will be based on four districts with many mysteries and very detailed. The cities promise to be very busy with several events and, of course, because of the population that circulates through the places.

A new Assassin’s Creed, but with a “root gameplay”

Speculation about Assassin’s Creed Mirage bringing gameplay closer to the franchise’s roots has been confirmed. According to the game’s description, Ubisoft will deliver a combination of stealth Parkour with gameplay features “that have defined a series for 15 years.”

Another “inspiration” present in all games in the franchise will be the presence of historical characters. Ubi has not yet revealed what they will be, but they promised interesting surprises.

And there’s already additional content on the way

Anyone who pre-orders Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be able to enjoy extra content. The Forty Thieves quest, not yet detailed by the devs, is part of the package, and will introduce the mysteries of Ali Baba’s legendary cave.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC. Other games in the series were shown today on Ubisoft Forward, stay tuned!