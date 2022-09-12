Renato Augusto comments on chances of being a Corinthians starter in the decision against Fluminense

Midfielder Renato Augusto returned to play for Corinthians this Sunday afternoon after being away for a game last week against Internacional. According to shirt 8 alvinegro, his lineup in the decisive match against Fluminense, on Thursday, at Neo Química Arena, depends only on coach Vítor Pereira.

“It will depend on Vítor, but I’m feeling good and it’s a decision, so I’ll be available to start”, commented the player after the draw against São Paulo, at Morumbi stadium, the last duel before the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. .

An important part of the squad, Renato suffered a blow to the calf against the same Fluminense, in the first leg of the semi, at Maracanã. He managed to face Red Bull Bragantino, days later, but ended up feeling pain again after that duel.

In a schedule established in partnership with physiotherapy and physical preparation, the idea was to preserve him so that he had the greatest physical capacity in the Copa do Brasil. Now, according to the athlete, it will be up to the coaching staff to be a starter or not.

“The schedule was to do 30 minutes today and now we’re going to have another conversation for Thursday’s game, we have a few days until then, some training sessions to sit down and decide what’s best”, concluded the Corinthians number 8.

